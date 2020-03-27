China Bans Entry Of Foreign Nationals To Curb Coronavirus Spread

In light of the rapidly escalating cases of coronavirus, many nations worldwide have stopped entertaining the aspect of tourism by imposing a travel ban and urging people to not travel and stay at home. China, that happens to be usually stormed with foreign residents and tourists, is now closing its gates to most foreigners amid the fear of the pandemic. After a drop in coronavirus cases, China has taken to not welcome tourists in an effort to prevent imported coronavirus cases.

Tourists temporarily banned

China's decision to temporarily shut down its tourism prospects to people from other nations came after the country experienced an inflow of 500 imported cases of the novel coronavirus. The authorities had initially protested against the imposition of travel restrictions and Beijing had taken to criticize the governments of other countries for imposing a travel ban. Not only had the Chinese government disapproved, but the World Health Organization had also called out on countries to not limit their tourism and travel prospects.

The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 26 issued a statement saying: "In view of the rapid spread of Covid-19 across the world, China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals holding visas or residence permits". It was also announced that entry to the country would require a person to apply for a visa at their local Chinese embassy or consulate. The decision is reportedly likely to come into effect from March 28.

Authorities of Beijing, on March 23, announced their new decision of quarantining and testing every person arriving from another country to China at special government facilities. Apart from Beijing, other cities have also decided on strict quarantine on every international passenger. The decisions come after the cut-down in coronavirus cases in the country pertaining to which most of the country is getting back to their regular schedule, but Wuhan still continues to remain on lockdown. China, however, still shudders from the fear of having another outbreak because of coronavirus imported from international arrivals, thus the decision.

People worried

Following the sudden imposition of the recent travel restrictions by the country, many people from China and other foreign citizens residing in China have continued to face difficulties in getting back at their normal life. Tourism has totally seen a backdrop, but that remains to be beneficial to the country. A few people, however, took to Twitter to share the difficulties that they had to face.

Was told by this hotel in Shanghai @FraserSuitesSG that they are not accepting US citizens and 20 other nationalities, regardless of recent travel. I asked the woman at front desk what she would think if US hotels had blanket banned Chinese people. She just laughed uncomfortably. — Lily Kuo (@lilkuo) March 22, 2020

Ive heard this as well. Most hotels in China are not allowing US citizens to check in — Fred Johns (@freddjohns) March 22, 2020

Called nine hotels in Beijing last week. None were accepting foreigners. Several said no foreigners, no matter how long they've been in China. https://t.co/K21asyYLKV — Nathan VanderKlippe (@nvanderklippe) March 23, 2020

