Telegram Servers Go Down, Netizens Express Their Angst On Twitter Through Hilarious Memes

As online users' engagement with the Internet and social media platforms is growing, so are the reports of server issues. Of late, netizens have witnessed outages on almost all online platforms, not just social networking apps like Facebook and Instagram, but also Spotify and Discord. As of now, users of the social media platform Telegram Messenger are complaining of facing trouble as the servers of the app went down. Netizens were seen creating memes on the issue, with some social media users leaving hilarious comments.

On Saturday, many users across India were complaining of not being able to access the app on their smartphones or computers as the platform shows “updating” or “connecting” while accessing Telegram. It is expected that the issue surfaced owing to a technical glitch. As the problems persisted, disgruntled users turned to Twitter to raise an alarm. Putting out queries, people questioned as to how long updates would take, while many said that the app didn’t work for over an hour. According to DownDetector, the variety of studies crossed over 3000, and Telegram users faced issues with the app between 2:20 pm and 4:30 pm.

Netizens' reactions on Twitter

Netizens flooded Twitter with memes making an attempt to pass their time while waiting for the issues to be resolved. However, some users were unable to believe that even Telegram would face an outage, while others joked about how everybody logged on to Twitter once again to find out if they were alone amid the chaos online. Although the company did not reveal what exactly went wrong as users faced interruptions, it replied to several users on Twitter by apologising for the same. “There was a brief issue that caused some users to have trouble connecting – everything is already back to normal,” the messaging platform wrote while apologising.

Dear @telegram server down or what?



Not able to send receive messages? #Telegram — Nikhil Choubey (@nikhilranjanch) April 2, 2022

Sorry about that! There was a brief issue that caused some users to have trouble connecting – everything is already back to normal 👍 — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) April 2, 2022

Image: Unsplash