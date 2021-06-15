Telugu YouTuber's Hilarious Viral Video Of Being Chased By A Crow Goes Viral: Watch

A Telugu YouTuber’s recent video caught the attention of fans on social media. The youth who dubs himself a ‘world traveller’ faced a unique problem on one of his recent abroad trips. The YouTuber, named Anvesh, was recently visiting Serbia in Europe when he was chased around by a crow for seven days. The bird followed him around for seven days and squawked at him angrily. A video of a crow attack was shared by him on his YouTube channel and since then he has been receiving comments from netizens and the video has acquired over a lakh view to date.

Anvesh was on a world tour and as part of it, he reached Serbia and checked into a hotel. That was where he was attacked by the obsessive crow. In the clip, he shared his confusion and concern after the crow followed him everywhere and tried to seek vengeance. It frequently chased and tried attacking him, the YouTuber deplored while pointing at the crow. “It was trying to kill me and I am afraid of its constant chasing," He told his followers that since he could not bear the crow, so he had to vacate his hotel room.

The young YouTuber documented how the bird chased and screeched at him and even interrupted in between his videos while he was busy recording his experience. He also said that as soon he came out of the hotel, the crow started chasing him. The YouTuber in the video claimed that the crow identified him by his clothing and trying to kill him. He also added that the crow was not letting him move as he was constantly attacking him. “Whether I go, either to a restaurant or to a market or outside the crow is just crying and chasing me," he said in the video.

Adding, he shared, “It got revengeful on me, it seems, and follows me wherever I go and I did not venture outside for sometimes due to Crow’s attack. Unable to face this unabated ordeal by the crow for 7 days I had to check out the hotel." The viral video got responses from netizens who too expressed their concerns for the YouTuber and shared their opinion on the crow. One of the users wrote, “I like your videos, they are quite funny.” Another user wrote, “maybe that crow was your wife in this birth that’s why she is screaming.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “THAT KHAKI LIKE TO BE A CELEBRITY AND IT WILL BE POSSIBLE ONLY WITH OUR ANVESH BRO.”

