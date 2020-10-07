Thai Shops Install Scanners To Detect Masks, Temperature Before Allowing Customers

Local shops in Thailand have installed face mask and temperature detectors that scan incoming customers and open the door only if they are wearing a face covering and the body temperature are normal. A Twitter user named Niall Harbison shared a video of the scanner from one of the malls in Thailand, where the entry gate opens after scanning him for a face mask and his temperature. The 8-second-long video has garnered more than 6 million views so far.

My local shops in Thailand. In 2 seconds scans my temperature and to see if wearing mask. Doors don’t open if not. 3 cases in 100+ days here. Removes awkward mask arguments for staff as well. pic.twitter.com/4Eac5fMsLR — Niall Harbison (@NiallHarbison) October 4, 2020

Niall said on Twitter that the scanning process takes just 2 seconds to complete before it opens the door for people wearing face masks and whose temperature is normal. He said that it 'ends the awkward mask arguments between staff and people as well', which is another benefit of installing the scanner. People on social media also asked some relevant questions like how does it work if one is advised not to wear a mask due to some pre-existing medical condition or what happens when someone takes off the mask after entering the store.

What happens if you have a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a mask? — Christine Hoy (@CruesChick) October 4, 2020

That’s really brilliant 👍🏻but I’ve seen people walk into shops here with their masks on only to take them off or put them under their chin .. what happens then ?? Do you know? Are they asked to leave or put masks back on? — Loulabell #WearaMask (@lightnessalways) October 4, 2020

Niall said that people in Thailand are mostly respecting the rules and it is very rare that someone would take-off their mask after completing the scanning process. However, Niall did not answer the question about the pre-existing medical condition that prevents people from wearing face masks, but it is pretty simple, people with a medical condition should avoid going to public places during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 in Thailand

Thailand has successfully managed to flatten the COVID-19 curve reporting not more than 10 cases at an average for the past several months now. The country has more than 3,600 confirmed cases and 59 deaths as of October 7. The last time the country recorded more than 100 infections was back in April, which is a positive sign for the Indian ocean country as the other countries continue to register thousands of new cases daily.

