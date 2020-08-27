IPhone 12 Pro Max Features Leaked! Camera Will Feature LiDAR Scanner

Prior to iPhone 12 Pro Max's launch, many leaks have revealed several things such as the release date, components and more. However, a recent leak about the iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphone reveals many specifications like display and refresh rate. Here is everything about the latest leak.

iPhone 12 Pro Max specifications leaked

According to the screenshots shared by Jon Prosser, Twitter users got a glimpse of a few features of Apple's upcoming smartphone iPhone 12 Pro Max. Prosser is amongst the few predictors who have accurately predicted many Apple launches including prices, features, and more. As the reports shared by 9to5Mac, the screenshots are said to be taken from a production validation (PVT) prototype of the iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display.

Camera and display settings for current PVT model of 6.7” iPhone 12 Pro Max



Want video too? pic.twitter.com/fnJk2LELgv — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 25, 2020

Newly leaked screenshots today claim to offer a look at several potential iPhone 12 Pro Max features. According to the screenshots, Apple is testing the iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 120hz display and adaptive refresh rate support, among other new camera features. In the first screenshot, one can clearly see new controls in the Settings app for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apart from the changes in the Settings App, Prosser's leaked screenshots also displayed two new toggles in which a person can 'Enable High Refresh Rate' and also 'Enable Adaptive Refresh Rate'. This means through these new changes in the iPhone 12 Pro Max, users will be enabled to use 120hz refresh rate, whereas on the other hand users can also automatically adjust between 120hz and 60z following the content displayed on-screen. Nevertheless, this is not the first time that Apple is providing such a feature, rather iPad Pro has featured support for ProMotion display technology for a long time.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Camera leaks

As you can see in the screenshots by Jon Prosser, the camera section of the Settings app also has some changes. The screenshot reveals that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be launched with a LiDAR Scanner which would be used to improve image quality. Nevertheless, the user has to turn ON the toggle to enable LiDAR assisted autofocus and subject detection for video and Night Mode photography.

On the other hand, the screenshot also points at 4K video recording at 120fps and 240fps which was already been rumoured by many reports. The iPhone 12 Pro Max might also come with an “Enhanced Night Mode” and “Advanced Noise Reduction,” as per 9to5Mac reports.

Images ~ Jon Prosser Twitter

