Thai Woman Sets Ex-boyfriend's Rs 23 Lakh Bike On Fire In Fiery Revenge, Watch Video

In a shocking incident, a woman in Thailand set her ex-boyfriend's bike on fire. As per reports, a woman named Kanok Wan set the bike on fire after her boyfriend refused to get back together after break up. Reportedly, Kanok had gifted the one million Baht (Rs 23 lakhs) Triumph bike to her boyfriend when they were in a relationship. However, the woman has reportedly set the bike on fire to take revenge on her ex-boyfriend.

Woman sets ex-lover's bike on fire

The video which was captured on a CCTV camera was shared on YouTube. The video shows Kanok Wan first walking up to the bike. She poured gasoline on the motorcycle before lighting it on fire. The woman after lighting up the bike ran away from the scene. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire. No one was hurt in the incident but six other motorcycles were engulfed in the fire, reported Ladbible.

Thonglor Police Officer Mongkut Thanomjai confirmed the incident and said that the incident took place on the third floor of the parking building inside Srinakharinwirot University Prasarnmit Demonstration School, reported Ladbible. The police officers were able to identify the woman from the CCTV footage. Police has reportedly arrested the woman from her home and she is being questioned. Police said that the woman had gifted the one million baht Triumph motorcycle to her boyfriend while they were together.

The video of the incident was shared on a YouTube page named JD's Daily Dose. The video was shared alongside the caption, "Angry girlfriend sets her ex’s Triumph motorcycle on fire". Since being shared on June 24, the video has managed to gather 24,664 views. Netizens were not convinced that the vehicle in the video was a bike. One user commented, "Is that really a Million Bhat worth bike ?...".

IMAGE: ZANE404/Unsplash/PTI

