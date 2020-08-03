Video From Thailand Shows Sushi Glowing Fluorescent Blue, Could It Be Contaminated?

A family was left in utter shock after they found that their food was glowing blue. The stunning incident happened in Thailand where Arun Yolpaiboon and her son Natthanai Kanchanawasa bought three boxes of sushi. However, as soon as they started opened the box, they found one of the glowings in the dark.

The family also recorded their experience and shared it on YouTube. In the clip, the box of the sushi could be seen kept on the table. As soon as the lights are turned off, one of them starts glowing fluorescent blue, however, the young boy gulps it down. The clip also shows the family later notifying it to the health professionals about the food. Describing their experience later, Natthanai reportedly said that initially, they found it the sushi ‘strange’ adding that they could have eaten it without realising had it not changed colour. However, he clarified that he had not had any “ strange symptoms” after eating it.

Read: Coronavirus Infects 26 Employees At Astoria Seafood Plant

Contaminated food

Later, a professor at Chulalongkorn university attributed the glow to fluorescent bacteria that shrimp might have contaminated. Speaking to international media reports, Professor Jessada Denduangboripant said that normally the contamination is eradicated after heating but since the sushi was uncooked and not stored at a low temperature it stayed. However, he warned that consumed contaminated seafood could lead to food poisoning and infection.

Read: Oil, Tourism, Seafood -- All Hit In Louisiana Virus Fight

Last month, scientists discovered a way to create unique fluorescent foliage that glows in the dark and radiates and maintains a mysterious green gleam for their whole life cycle. Termed as the Bioluminescence plants, these plants emit light like the flickering of the fireflies and replicate luminous phenomenon that occurs in a wide range of animals and microorganisms, including some fungi, insects, fish, marine invertebrates and bacteria, according to public research published on Prelight journal of The company of biologists.

Read: Scientists Create Glow-in-the-dark plants, Netizens Want Them For Home Decor

Read: Popular Seafood Species See Sharp Decline Across The World: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.