Thailand: Video Of Man Preparing Feast For Street Dogs Goes Viral, Netizens Laud Gesture

Animals may not be blessed by the gift of speech, but they can express, love, and feel just like any human being would. In a world full of challenges, every now and then acts of kindness towards animals can be seen frequently. Recently, in a heartwarming video, a man was seen feeding the street dogs with a meal.

The viral video opens up to show the man preparing an elaborate meal for the dogs in separate bowls. He added gravy on top of every meal. He took a pickup truck and then gave each dog its own bowl and they seemed excited and happy on receiving it. As the video progressed, a text inserted into the video read, "A Sunday roast for street dogs". The video was posted on the Instagram account 'niall.harbison'. Niall, a digital creator, feeds street dogs in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "I wanted to think up the greatest meal possible for the street dogs for a very special reason… Recently@taaybluenot only started sharing my page but also made a lovely donation. All her wonderful followers have shared the content too. She made the donation quietly and I didn’t even know her before she shared my content. This one’s for you@taaybluefor opening the street dogs up to a new audience. Also, the video looks way better than normal as the superstar@lana_chapmanwas filming it and helping out with all the prep. Another legend. Happy Sunday and be kind to animals everybody".

Netizens call him 'amazing'

The viral video has garnered around 32K views accompanied by several likes and comments. Many appreciated the efforts of the man, "You’re a LEGEND Thanks for your amazing work!", a user wrote. The second user spelled, "You are one amazing person wish there were more compassionate people in the world it would be so much a better place. Thank you for all you do this is my kinda heaven". The third user expressed, "This just made my weekend just amazing".

Image: Instagram/@niall.harbison