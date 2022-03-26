With a massive variety of food vlogs on YouTube with multiple varieties of food items, there is never a lack of reviews, including unique recipes, on the internet. We have witnessed many food enthusiasts tasting the famous butter chicken, naan, dal makhani, and different types of paneer vegetable dishes, but have hardly got to see them trying out more regional dishes.

For sure, the popular food items might be more preferred, however, when a foreigner tries out regional cuisine, one gets curious to know about their experience and reaction. Recently, Mark Wiens, a YouTuber from Thailand shared his experience of tasting authentic south Indian food. While your eyes may not pop out and your taste buds may not dance as much while eating your comfort food, the reactions by these foreigners prove that Indian food is exceptionally delicious nonetheless. The YouTuber tried out 18 different dishes, that were served to him on a banana leaf. His reaction to these dishes has caught the attention of many!

In the now-viral clip, the Thailand YouTuber, Mark Wiens was seen trying out 18 different South-Indian dishes at Sugam restaurant in Bangkok. Wiens tried a variety of different dishes, such as mango pickle, avial, rasam, sambhar, and podi rice, among others that were laid down on a banana leaf. He was witnessed thoroughly enjoying his treat and was seen eating with his hands. The reactions of this food enthusiast had garnered numerous reactions which is too good to miss. "18 Items South Indian Food in Bangkok! Sugam Restaurant #Bangkok Highly recommended for some of the best Tamil Nadu food and hospitality! #IndianFood," the caption read on the clip.

Netizens reaction to the vlog

No wonder regional cuisines are always a delight for many of us, but when a foreigner tries out regional dishes and posts a fancy and expressive review on the same, it sure brings joy to us Indians. The video has garnered more than seven lakh views accompanied by a huge number of likes. Netizens were seen responding to Mark's reactions with a heart emoticon while calling the food amazing. "Looks fantastic!", commented a user. The second user wrote, "That's looking awesome." A third user expressed, "That's how it's done! On a piece of banana leaf and dishes laid out. Authentic!"

