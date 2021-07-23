'The Boonji Spaceman': Giant 22-foot Sculpture Installed In Caribbean Sea

A 22-foot, 3,000-pound ‘The Boonji Spaceman’ sculpture has now joined the league with the space enthusiasts Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos. Brendan Murphy’s artistic creation stands connected to a dock in the middle of the Caribbean Sea, attracting tourists at the Hodges Bay Resort based out of the United States Virgin Islands (USVI), St John. The spaceman aces the legendary pop singer Michael Jackson-inspired dance pose and is a gigantic sculpture installed overshadowing the area with several mathematical equations, and science and physics formulas written all over it.

Since its arrival, the Spaceman has upped the ante of the Caribbean jaunt adding a ‘wow’ factor as tourists at the luxury property often surround the monumental installation for ‘selfies’. The statue was commissioned by collector and resort co-owner, Christopher Harding, and is among the tallest of its kind in the Caribbean, according to several reports. Contemporary artist, Brendan Murphy, is renowned for signature spacemen sculptures that have been coveted by the acclaimed artists Serena Williams, Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling, and Novak Djokovic among others. What’s special about ‘The Boonji Spaceman’ is that it can actually be seen from space!

Based in Malibu with his industrial team in Miami, the basketball player turned artist Brendan Murphy says that he is in a “wow” business. In an interview with United States Forbes earlier, the sculptor had stated that his vision of art is ideas that can “really move the needle,” and he aims to mesmerize from his art. He created his grandest to date and much talked about Boonji Spaceman in collaboration with his longtime friend Harding with the engineering support by Andy Kostas. It took his team of 12 men approximately 3 days to mount the statue visible from space into five feet of solid concrete.

Can withstand strong hurricane-force winds

Interestingly, Murphy tells the network that the carbon fiber exterior of the sculpture is designed to withstand strong hurricane-force winds and other natural calamities. The resort also flaunts Murphy's most celebrated works candy hearts, which are suspended from the ‘Great House’ atrium as well as a shark sculpture known as “The Fast Eat Slow.” The idea is to leave guests with memorable stays, after all, the Hodges Bay Resort is the most “Instagrammed resort in the world.”

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.