COVID-19: Canadian Family Recreates 'The Simpsons' Intro, Netizens Ask For All Episodes

With coronavirus lockdown in place there's not much one can do to kill time, apart from working and binge-watching favorite shows. However, a family from Canada took their quarantine to a different level when they dressed up as the major characters of The Simpsons to recreate the iconic school scene enacted in the original intro tune. The idea was of Joel A. Sutherland, an award-winning author and librarian, who along with his wife and children decided to enact the famous intro from The Simpsons after discovering Haloween costumes in their basement.

Read: US University Developing COVID-19 Tracker Inspired By Apple's 'Find My' Feature

In the video, Sutherland’s son dressed up like Bart Simpson can be seen writing 'I will social distance' on the blackboard and then rushing out of the basement. The video ends with the entire family coming and sitting together on a couch, however, they don't clap each others' hands at the end as shown in the original into, instead they do it in the air to highlight the importance of minimal physical contact amid COVID-19. The video was shared by Sutherland on Twitter, which has since garnered over 5,50,000 views and over 26,000 likes.

Social Isolation, Day 23



Kids: We're booooored! What can we do?



Wife *cleaning basement*: What are we ever going to do with these Simpsons Halloween costumes we only wore once?



Me: pic.twitter.com/6oLiyvdcWu — Joel A. Sutherland (@joelasutherland) April 8, 2020

Read: Donald Trump Calls Mail-in Ballots 'ripe For Fraud' As COVID-19 Worries Loom Over US Polls

I hope The Simpsons use this as an intro to an actual episode one day. — QuaranTim Popple (@VoxPopple) April 8, 2020

You’re lucky you have the whole cast available! — Oleg (@ollieprimark) April 8, 2020

Next do all the episodes! — Jeff Horowitz (@🏠) (@jeffhorowitzNJ) April 8, 2020

This is AMAZING! — Author Alex Lyttle (@alex_lyttle) April 8, 2020

Read: COVID-19 Outbreak: Trump Vows To 'soon' Open US Economy 'with A Bang'

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed more than 95,700 lives across the world and has infected over 16,05,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Iran have also overtaken China in terms of the COVID-19 death toll. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: IMF Chief Says Pandemic Could Trigger Worst Global Recession Since Great Depression

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.