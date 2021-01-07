Thief's 'smart' Trick To Steal From Parked Car Shocks Internet, Watch

While stealing is a ubiquitous crime, one thief's smart plot to steal from a parked car has shocked everyone and the video of the incident has gone viral. In a CCTV footage that has been posted on YouTube by a user called 'Pheonix Rider', a thief could be seen stealing a briefcase from a parked car. “Unlucky for him there was CCTV there. But lucky for him it recorded his smart move,” wrote a user commenting on the clip.

The thief's trick

The 48-second long video clip starts with a man getting out of the parked car. Unluckily, while he is locking his car, another man (thief) enters the scene, slyly opens the back door of the car and disappears. Oblivious to the fact, the owner of the car walks away. A few minutes later, the thief reappears and enters the car through the door he had previously opened. The thief got out of the car with a briefcase without anyone noticing him. Since posted, the street smart trick of the thief has created a stir on the internet with the video being viewed for over 18,314 times.



