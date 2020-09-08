West Bengal: Thief Returns Stolen Phone To Man After He Fails To Operate It

An amazing incident came from Jamalpur in East Burdwan district on September 4, according to media reports, a man who lost his smartphone in a shop got it back a few days later after the person who stole it returned the device as he could not operate it. While taking on the matter local police said on September 7, that the man left his mobile phone worth Rs 45,000 by mistake at a sweet shop at Jamalpur and the phone was soon stolen from the shop counter, where it was lying, by a 22-year-old person.

Later, the phone owner had lodged a complaint with the police as the phone could not be traced at the sweet shop, a police official said. Police also added that he had tried to make a call to his number from another phone but found it was switched off. But the situation looked up on September 6, when he repeated the attempt and the man who had stolen the phone answered the call and told him that he wanted to return the phone as he did not know how to operate it.

Sudden surprise

“I was surprised when the man took the call and said he wanted to return my phone. I collected the cell phone that very day from his residence with police help,” he said. “He even expressed remorse for his actions,” the phone owner said when asked if the man’s demeanor. The police did not take any action against the man on the request of the complainant as he had returned the phone, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

