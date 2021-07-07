This Husky's 'relatable' Workout Session Triggers Hilarious Response Online; Watch

If you haven’t hit the gym in some time then take a cue from this adorable Husky. The video that went viral within hours of its upload on Reddit shows a cute little Husky trying to do some difficult exercise by holding a toy with its front paw. As the video progresses on, the little furry mate tries some more reverse lunges with its toy in its paw. Take a look.



According to experts, dogs do need exercise to stay fit and active. Walking and running are basics that a dog owner can follow. Other than that, experts also recommend yoga, cardio, squats, twists and treats for these furry playmates. Active breeds require about 30 minutes of hard aerobic exercise most days of the week. Often dogs need trainers or their owners to be alongside while they complete their day’s workout sessions. However, this particular Husky seems to enjoy all of it on its own and surely is capable of motivating you too. The video posted on Reddit’s ‘r/aww’ handle a day ago was captioned, “Dogs are the best.” It has amassed over 17.1k views and 97% upvotes at the time of publishing this article. Viewers are gushing over the dog's cuteness.

“Look at you all fluffy and oops…zzz,” one wrote. “I bet that was his favorite. Isn’t it?” wrote another.

The 'r/aww' page on Reddit has numerous cute doggo videos. If you scroll through the page, you see another adorable post where a kennel of dogs is seen enjoying a fresh bath. The clip posted about 18 hours with the caption 'Here we have two types of' is rather satisfying due to their happiness on being bathed. The post garnered about 102k views and over 800 comments.

(Input: Reddit)

