'This Is Not Niagara Falls…': Viral Video Of Scenic Waterfall In Karnataka Amazes Internet

The video of a waterfall in Karnataka leaves the internet mesmerized, the viral video has been shared by Eric Solheim, a former Norwegian diplomat.

Niagara Falls

Waterfalls are always mesmerising to watch and they become more beautiful during the monsoon season. Karnataka is famous for many such waterfalls and now, a video of picturesque Jog Falls has been doing rounds on the internet. The heavy rains in the state have led to the rise in the water level of dams, reservoirs, rivers, and lakes and have led to a rise in water levels of Jog falls. 

The viral video opens up to show a beautiful Jog falls. The video has been shared by Eric Solheim, a former Norwegian diplomat, who credited it to a user named Raghu. "This is not Niagara Falls... This is Jog Falls, located in Shimoga district of Karnataka, India," read the caption. Many people also shared stunning images and videos of Jog Falls. Many people also shared stunning images and videos of Jog Falls.

Netizens say, 'beautiful place'

The viral video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 1.8 million views. The video has also amassed several likes and comments. The video has also prompted many to express their views, "Beautiful place all the surrounding areas too", a user wrote. The second spelled, "Been here many a time. Exquisitely beautiful". The third expressed, "Karnataka is beautiful as what I explored not talking about Bengaluru traffic though".

