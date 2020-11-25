'This Is Strange': Leopard Spotted In Residential Area In UP's Ghaziabad, Watch Video

A video which has surfaced on the internet, shows a leopard, taking a stroll at a residential area in Ghaziabad. According to the reports by PTI, it also entered the generator room of the vice chairperson of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA). It was when a sweeper was about to turn on the generator, the leopard hopped in, making him scream. Few people attacked him and this led to the leopard entering an institute campus.

Leopard in Ghaziabad residential area

A video uploaded by ANI shows the leopard taking a stroll in a residential area. The video has been taken from a CCTV camera inside the house. According to the caption of the video, the location is Kavi Nagar and the leopard was rescued by Forest Department officials. Another video has been uploaded by Twitter user named ‘Abhishek Prasad’. This video is another CCTV footage and the leopard can be seen taking a walk in the lane, outside a few houses. As per the caption, this video is from Rajnagar in Ghaziabad.

#WATCH A leopard entered a residential area in Kavi Nagar, Ghaziabad yesterday. The leopard was rescued by the forest department officials pic.twitter.com/FoxewatEWW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 25, 2020

A leopard has been spotted in Rajnagar, please do something while walking on the road without any fear 🚧🙏 @ghaziabadpolice #leopardinGhaziabad@dm_ghaziabad @UPGovt pic.twitter.com/qFnsgdjKU7 — ᴀʙʜɪꜱʜᴇᴋ ᴘʀᴀꜱᴀᴅ (@rinku10m) November 25, 2020

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that in another footage, the animal was seen inside the house of the senior superintended of police. He told that five teams of the forest department were sent for the rescue mission. With this, the department urged the residents to stay inside as a precautionary measure.

Stunned on watching the video, netizens bombarded the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "Humans should be rescued and sent back. All Delhi NCR looks like an encroachment". Another person wrote, "The same Feeling "Leopard came to see it's ancestral property grabbed by Human Beings". Tweeples have also Retweeted the video with their own caption.

Again another example of man animal conflict..... https://t.co/YMmG0tIOBR — CMD (@cmdhar007) November 25, 2020

Ppl need to be rescued from that leopard https://t.co/fCGGWJXpA2 — SeekEr (@Win_Yess) November 25, 2020

Strange they had to rescue the leopard instead of the residents. https://t.co/kNMA0ZiNPQ — Aey Jee (@akgsocial) November 25, 2020

Be careful Ghaziabad residents there is an uninvited guest in your area https://t.co/HioE13PBxf — Pranav Aggarwal (@pranavaggarwa19) November 25, 2020

This is strange https://t.co/HioE13PBxf — Pranav Aggarwal (@pranavaggarwa19) November 25, 2020

