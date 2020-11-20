'Three Little Miracles': New York Couple Blessed With Rare Identical Triplets Amid COVID

Born at odds ranging from 1 in 1 million to 1 in 200 million, a New York couple was blessed with identical triplets- Charlotte, Cora and Emma. As per the reports by the New York Post, the babies were conceived naturally and resulted from their mother, Lauren’s one fertilized egg splitting into three that led the embryos to share the same placenta. Lauren, who is a school teacher at New York City school called her babies ‘true miracles’.

The babies are now 10 and half weeks old. However, their mother got to know about their occurrence during her six-week checkup in March. This is when she told the dad of the lovely triplets. He told the New York Post that when he received Lauren’s text he was driving and Siri translated the text for him. At first he thought that Lauren was joking but soon realised that this is the truth.

The couple sought consultation from Dr. Victor Klein, who is a specialist at the obstetrics and gynecology department at North Shore University Hospital. This was because Lauren’s pregnancy was considered high risk. Klein told them that the chances of identical triplets are very rare as per the reports in medical literature . Klein said that they cannot pin it down as the statistics are uncertain. However, he added that it is very exciting when it happens. Lauren told that she suffered from extreme morning sickness, heartburn, acid reflux and high blood pressure. She said that the hormones were ‘triple’.

The babies were delivered on September 4, after performing a C section. Charlotte came first and weighed 3 pounds and 15 ounces, followed by Emma who weighed 4 pounds and 7ounces. Then came Cora who weighed 4 pounds and 4 ounces. The babies had to be taken to NICU as they needed assistance in breathing. Recalling that day, Lauren says that it is the hardest physical thing she has ever done in her life.

(Image Credits: Representative Image/RyanMFranco/Unsplash)

