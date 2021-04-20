In Tibet, Scientists Discover 5 New Animal Species, Including White-cheeked Macaque

Scientists have discovered at least five new species of wild animals in the autonomous Tibet region, which includes white-faced monkeys, three unique species of frogs, and a venomous bushmaster snake. The new discovery was a result of an eight-year investigation of the terrestrial wildlife by the regional forestry bureau in the expansive area of approximately 6,346 sq km. According to China’s state-run Global Times, in the second-of-its-kind investigation carried out by the bureau on Monday, scientists also discovered 20 more species that had previously never inhabited the region of Tibet. The newly discovered white-cheeked macaque was the only mammal discovered by the scientists dwelling in the Medog county in Tibet bordering Arunachal Pradesh. In 2015, this rare species of monkey was first discovered by Chinese primatologists Li Cheng, Zhao Chao, and Fan Pengfei.

Ranging from yellowish-brown to chocolate-brown colours, the white-cheeked macaques (Macaca Leucogenys) with slightly distinct greyish-white hair heavily body robust monkeys found in southeastern Tibet. The species, unknown to scientists and wildlife experts until 2015, was discovered in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. The images of the rare monkey were collected from camera trap images and it was later determined via DNA analysis.

[White-cheeked macaque. Credit: New England Primate Conservancy]

[Protobothrops Himalayans. Credit: Twitter/@jviridis]

The Protobothrops Himalayans, a species of bushmaster snake about 1.5 meters in length with the distinctive red head and red eyes was discovered in 2012. The snake’s dorsal head is covered with very small scales, and it generally has its body and tail elongated. The species was discovered in the mountainous ranges of the Himalayas. The English name of the snake is Himalayan Pitviper, and the Chinese name is Xi Shan Yuan Mao Tou Fu, according to the reptile database.

Researchers set up camera traps

More than 900 researchers, wildlife photographers, and biologists were involved in the investigation of many such species that were never seen before in the region. The researchers had set up camera traps in four Tibetan gorges to determine the wild animals in Tibet, their habitats, population size, and the trends related to the species. In addition to the geographic distribution of the species, scientists identified the threats to the habitat, breeding, species domestication, and trade.

