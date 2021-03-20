Tiger Spotted In Maharashtra's Guatala Autramghat Sanctuary, First Since 1940

For the first time since the 1940s, a tiger has been spotted in Maharashtra’s Guatala Autramghat Wildlife Sanctuary. According to PTI, the tiger was first spotted on March 15 as a camera inside the wildlife park captured the big cat. Officials have said that the tiger may have arrived on March 11-12 from Tipeshwar Sanctuary in Yavatmal, which is more than 300 kilometres by road from Guatala wildlife park. Officials said that the tiger may have travelled more than 2,000 kilometres to reach the park through Ajanta ranges.

First sighting since 1940s

Divisional Forest Officer Vijay Satpute, while speaking to PTI, said they have confirmed from the stripes that the tiger has come from the Tipeshwar Sanctuary in Yavatmal. Satpute added that they are not aware of the route taken by the tiger to reach the sanctuary because it was not collared with GPS. Satpute said tigers had vanished from the Guatala sanctuary in the 1940s and this is the first time one has been spotted inside the boundaries.

"This tiger, which is a fully grown male, came to the sanctuary around March 11-12 and was spotted in a forest camera on March 15. It belongs to the Tipeshwar area and we have confirmed it through its stripes. The route the tiger took to reach here has not been confirmed as it is not collared," Satpute was quoted as saying by PTI.

Satpute has hinted that the tiger will now stay at the Guatala sanctuary, saying the park has a massive prey base, which may have forced it to migrate in the first place. Satpute said they have formed at least seven teams at the Guatala sanctuary to monitor the tiger. Satpute confirmed that the tiger has recently killed a wild boar for food.