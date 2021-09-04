Tinder India Posts On 'modern Form Of Flirting'; Netizens Respond Wittily

Tinder India put out a post communicating to millennials about 'modern form of flirting,' and the post received witty responses from users. While most of them were hilarious, many bared the struggle of flirting in Desi culture. The Tinder India post, posted on September 3, also triggered a Twitter trend that has left netizens giggling.

believe it or not but cribbing about life together is the modern form of flirting 💁🏻‍♀️ — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) September 3, 2021

"Believe it or not but cribbing about life together is the modern form of flirting," Tinder India wrote in a Tweet. The tweet garnered a myriad of reactions and responses from Desi millennials and GenZ. The Twitterati shared their fair share of experiences of flirting and what they believed the alternatives could be. The original post since shared amassed over 600 likes and counting. The post was also retweeted over 50 times and the quote was tweeted over 60 times.

Netizens share hilarious responses

Take a look at the amusing posts:

Believe it or not but crying together while watching movies is the cutest form of flirting 🥺👉🏼👈🏼 — Keerti (@keerti_shukla) September 3, 2021

Making the online audience reach for their tissues, one user wrote, "Believe it or not but crying together while watching movies is the cutest form of flirting 🥺👉🏼👈🏼." To which, one user replied, "You’re watching the movies of each other’s choice."

Believe it or not sharing your favorite food is the modern form of flirting🥰 https://t.co/EzvUktLxsj — Vedika Jain (@Vedika_jainn) September 3, 2021

Well, this one was amusing and relatable at the same time to all. "Believe it or not sharing your favorite food is the modern form of flirting🥰," a user wrote. This highly relatable post was retweeted by Twitter India. One viewer of the post responded with a hilarious GIF of the popular sitcom character Joey, who is infamous for not sharing food on his dates.

Believe it or not but planning future trips together is the modern form of flirting ❤️ https://t.co/39fajTg7SN — S (@not__my_name) September 3, 2021

Another post was truly for those with wanderlust. "Believe it or not but planning future trips together is the modern form of flirting ❤️," the user wrote. A viewer left a hilarious yet witty comment to the post. "And ditching in the last moment is dumping!" he wrote jokingly.

believe it or not but cooking together is the modern form of flirting 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/BXaa5aIyjy — VIKRANT🥤 (@UffVIKRANT) September 3, 2021

This one was the cutest by far. "Believe it or not but cooking together is the modern form of flirting 💁🏻‍♀️," the user wrote. To which, a curious Tinder India reverted with "cooking up scenarios together? 🥰"

Image: Unsplash/representative