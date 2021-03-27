Top Viral News Of The Week: From AR Rahman Walking Off The Stage To 'Elongate'

This week, there have been several viral news that has been trending on social media. Viral news and videos included a monkey that narrowly escapes a tiger, A.R Rahman hilariously walking off stage when an anchor addresses his film 99 Songs co-star Ehan Bhat in Hindi, Pawri’ girl and "Maaro Mujhe Maaro" guy's hilarious collab, Gordon Ramsay falling for his daughters magic trick, and much more. Here is the list of the top 10 viral videos and social media posts that the internet could not get enough of this week.

Monkey narrowly escapes tiger

In a viral video shared by IFS officer Praveen Angusamy, a monkey is seen narrowly escaping from a prowling tiger. The clip opens to show both the animals perched atop a tree. The big cat is seen calmly getting ready to attack its prey. What the monkey did next stunned viewers.

Bhutanese girl says "thank you" to India for COVID-19 vaccines

A video featuring a Bhutanese girl captured the attention of netizens as she is seen thanking India for sending COVID-19 vaccines to Bhutan on an emergency basis. The clip was shared on Twitter by Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Ruchira Kamboj, features a child artist named Khenrab Yeedzin Syelden. The caption reads, "Khenrab! Your ‘thank you’ touches our hearts! #VaccineMaitri #indiabhutanfriensdhip,". Check out the video here!

Google’s translation of "unworried" in Hindi goes haywire

While Google's search engine usually gives the correct translation of languages, sometimes the engine can experience a glitch. In a recent hilarious incident, Pinstorm marketer Mahesh Murthy spotted an unusual translation, where if you searched for the word "unworried" in Hindi, it would translate to "Avivahit" which means unmarried. He wrote in his tweet, “Google probably needs Hindi-speaking linguists and AI/ML engineers”. Twitter users found this amusing and shared several memes on Google's timely translation gaffe. The error was later rectified by Google to the actual translation, "Nischint".

Google probably needs Hindi-speaking linguists and AI/ML engineers :-) pic.twitter.com/59613W0Fw5 — Mahesh Murthy (@maheshmurthy) March 25, 2021

Even google agrees that unmarried person is happiest.ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‡



Google has applied all of its AI, NLP, ML knowledge and tech to finally give the right answer to "unworried in hindi".



Go ahead and type it in Google search!!#single#unmarried#Unworried#Google pic.twitter.com/zyvnYdDE31 — Rangilo choro (@rangilo_Sh) March 25, 2021

Elon Musk's scandal "Elongate"

Tesla and Space X billionaire founder Elon Musk's Twitter is always filled with witty captions, and his latest one got netizens all laughing at the joke. Elon Musk took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote, "If there’s ever a scandal about me, *please* call it Elongate". Twitter users immediately reacted by posting several memes of an "elongated" musk.

If there’s ever a scandal about me, *please* call it Elongate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2021

NASA's Frosty Sand Dunes Of Mars picture

NASA recently took to Instagram to share an image taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter showing stunning frosty sand dunes on Mars. The image captured by NASA's Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has captured the imagination of the people, which stretches for 5 kilometres, found in the high-latitudes of Mars’ northern plains.

Australian bride wedding pic amidst floods

An Australian couple was in for a surprise when they found their wedding would be highly uncertain when the heavy rainfalls and floods in the country almost washed away their plans. Kate Fotheringham was trapped at her parent’s home located outside the regional town of Wingham. She soon realised that the bridge connecting to her wedding venue was also submerged in floods where she was to marry her fiance Wayne Bell. The picture she shared on Twitter awestruck netizens who congratulated the couple for their quick decision making, alongside it being a memorable picture of a lifetime.

Update, I made it to the church and married the love of my life! Affinity Helicopters in Port Macquarie came to the rescue and made sure we all got there. This is the bridge that blocked us from making the 5minute drive into town! What a day! #fotherbellwedding #floodwingham pic.twitter.com/u7OlsFsTjQ — Kate Fotheringham (@KatelFog) March 22, 2021

'Pawri’ girl and ‘Maaro Mujhe Maaro’ guy crossover video

Dananeer Mobeen is well known for her 'Pawri ho Rahi hai' clip which was made viral by musician Yashraj Mukhate. She recently joined the ‘Maaro mujhe maaro’ man Momin Saqib to create a hilarious clip. Saqib is a British Pakistani influencer who had become viral in 2019 after his epic rant when Pakistan lost to India that year at the ICC World Cup. The crossover video was shared on Dananeer's Instagram page.

Thai man gets an iPhone 7 shaped coffee table instead of iPhone 7

A Thain man accidentally ordered an "iPhone 7 shaped coffee table" when he assumed that he was getting the real iPhone 7 at a cheap bargain. The unnamed customer claimed he ordered an iPhone 7 from the e-commerce website Lamada, but received the full-sized iPhone shaped coffee table. Pictures of the hilarious incident are going viral across social media sites.

Credits: à¹€à¸­à¸²à¹„à¸›à¹à¸šà¹ˆà¸‡à¸à¸±à¸™à¸”à¸¹/Facebook

AR Rahman's reaction to host addressing Ehan Bhat in Hindi

AR Rahman was recently trending when a viral video surfaced wherein he jokingly walked off stage when an anchor addressed 99 Songs actor Ehan Bhat in Hindi. The audience cheered for Rahman as he was visibly surprised, but later came back to the stage after revealing he was only joking.

Gordon Ramsay falls for daughter’s ‘magic trick’

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay who is known for his exemplary cooking skills recently went viral after he fell for his 19-year-old daughters magic trick. The chef’s 19-year-old daughter Matilda Ramsay, is seen attempting to push an egg through the narrow mouth of a water bottle. It was only when Ramsay leaned forward to see how the egg got squeezed into the bottle, did realise it was a prank. The video has garnered over 2.8 million views on Instagram. Check it out.

Promo Picture Source: AP/ AR Rahman Instagram

