Train Passes Over Woman In Viral Video; Her Reaction Shocks Internet; Watch

There are a lot of incidents of people losing their lives on railway tracks due to negligence. If someone finds themselves stuck on a railway track as a train approaches, by instinct, they either run and jump to save themselves or freeze in fear. However, a woman, seen in a viral video, chooses a completely different approach.

In the now-viral video, the woman is unfazed by the fact that she might lose her life as a train approaches her, and she stays put where she is, calmly talking on her phone. As the train nears, she lies down on the tracks. After the train passes, she gets up and continues talking over the call like nothing ever happened.

The bizarre clip went viral after an IPS officer, Dipanshu Kabra, shared it on his Twitter handle. He wrote in the caption, "Phone par gossip zyada zaroori hai (Gossiping on the phone is more important)".

'So dangerous', netizens react

The video was believed to be from Rohtak, Haryana. No doubt the woman got to save her life but the idea could have certainly proven dangerous. SInce being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered the attention of thousand of netizens, who had mixed reactions to her actions. While some users were seen dropping in hilarious comments, others were seen concerned about the incident. One user quipped, "Perhaps, she was challenging Yamraj on mobile to dare, if he could, to take her to his kingdom". A second user wrote, "Irresponsible behaviour", and a third commented, "Fear huh! what's that?"

Is that real 😳 — Surender Mehra IFS (@surenmehra) April 12, 2022

6G mobile service checking 😎😃😃 — Kapil🐦 (@Kapil_Bundii) April 12, 2022

सम्भव है कि फोन पर रेल मंत्री को ड्राइवर की शिकायत कर रही हो..🤣 — Rishikesh Sahay (@rishikesh_76) April 12, 2022

Yeh mobile ek din le doobega — Anshuman अंशुमान انشومان (@advanshu2011) April 12, 2022

(Image: @ipskabra/Twitter)