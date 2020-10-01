Travel Blogger Recreates Popular Vacation Pics In Her Flat, Fans Call It 'highly Creative'

An Instagram blogger whose travel plans were disrupted by coronavirus has now taken upon herself to ‘recreate’ classic travel picture from across the world. Sharon Waugh, who goes by the name of ‘thesharonicles’ had already travelled 57 countries when the world got hit by the COVID-19. However, undeterred by the crisis, she decided to “ recreate travel photographs ” within her flat in Zambia.

Since posting the first reimaged photograph in May, Sharon has recreated a variety of pictures including those showing people posing in front of monuments to those just wandering. However, it is the hilariously peculiar way in which she recreated them has caught all the eyeballs.

In one of her photographs, she could be seen holding an iron board instead of surfboard used in the original photograph. In another, she could be seen standing next to a tv screen which shows teeny windows to use it as a replacement for the iconic Colosseum.

'How creative you are,' say netizens

Her hilarious creations have left people amused and her Instagram page has racked up over 4,300 followers, In addition, she has also got a myriad amount of comments from people. “Your posts never cease to crack me up! “ wrote a user. " what I love the most is to see how creative you are! Thanks for making my Instagram funny with your stories! Love you," wrote another. Meanwhile, another wrote, "2021? Getting a little ahead of ourselves, right? I expect everything to be fixed by Summer 2021!". "Woah! Highly creative!," added another lauding her.

