'A New High In Sky': Number Of Domestic Travellers Touches 1,43,811, Says Hardeep Puri

The total number of domestic travellers in India reached 1,43,811 on September 13, said Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri. He said that out of the total number of flyers, there were 1,298 departures and 1,294 arrivals. He also revealed that the totals include 2,87,528 footfalls at the airport, 1,43,717 passengers handled (arrivals), 1,43,811 passengers handled (departures), and 2,592 total movements.

Commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed a lockdown to battle the novel coronavirus. However, domestic flights resumed operation from May 25 but in a gradual manner.

Also, the Vande Bharat Mission has repatriated over 16 lakh people so far, according to the recent tweet by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. 'Mission of hope & happiness' reads the tweet along with the update on VBM. Over 16.25 lakh people have returned to their countries via the Vande Bharat flights since the commencement of the mission amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On September 13, a total of 4,170 people returned under Vande Bharat Mission according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Vande Bharat Mission

Vande Bharat Mission is a repatriation and evacuation initiative launched by the Government of India following the COVID-19 outbreak which led to various restrictions across the globe. Launched on 7 May 2020, the Vande Bharat flights aim to evacuate and rescue stranded Indians in different countries. About 84 flights operated under this mission in the first phase other than the Indian Navy vessels which also rescued Indians in other nations by bringing them back. The first flight under the Vande Bharat Mission was an Air India Express flight which operated between Abu Dhabi and Kochi. The VBM is currently in its sixth phase which will continue till October 24.

