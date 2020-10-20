Trump Counts Money Before Donating To Church, Netizens Say He 'looks So Uncomfortable'

US President Donald Trump has again created a buzz after an image of him counting money at church service went viral on social media. Before the second and final presidential debate with Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden, Trump attended International Church of Las Vegas. However, after the event, a photo of Trump cautiously counting money in his hands has taken the internet by storm. The US President then put a wad of $20 bills in the donation bucket marked “Change 4 change”.

Download Trump is reportedly known for not going to churches that often but is popular among the evangelical Christians for being pro-life and appointing Conservative judges in Supreme Court. However, he attended the recent indoor event packed with people, without the mask. Even though he made the donation, his image of counting the bills in his hands while sitting on a chair on the podium was captured by several media outlets. Take a look:

Trump attends church at the International Church of Las Vegas this morning.

(Photos/Alex Brandon)



Caption, please: pic.twitter.com/LyXKdKiSP8 — 𝚔𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚢 (@kriskay1111) October 18, 2020

WATCH: President Trump tithes while attending services at the International Church of Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/FJ4SEVTk9S — The Hill (@thehill) October 18, 2020

Trump ‘loves money’

Thousands of internet users quickly jumped into conclusions that Trump “loves money” or that it is the “most important thing in the world” for him. Several others even started talking about how he can never be a “true Christian”. The internet users even went as far as saying somebody else must be “missing” the money that Trump donated. Several others guessed why would Trump suddenly show interest in church with some saying he is “praying” to stay out of jail.

Because he loves money and he's going to part with $20 on something he doesn't even believe in! #VoteBlueDownBallot pic.twitter.com/HCnXvXGcfy — timmyk (@Timmykhill101) October 18, 2020

looks like Trump's got $40 bucks in his hands, which means someone there is missing $40 bucks. — Sophie (@PepperGii) October 18, 2020

Praying to stay out of jail — Sean Turner (@allareblessed) October 18, 2020

Desperate times call for Desperate measures. — KATE COLE 864511320 (@katesdragon1) October 18, 2020

Wow, he looks so uncomfortable. Has he ever been to a church service before? — ✌️Uckfay Rumptay 🌊🐕 (@BessieJ) October 18, 2020

The US President was in Nevada on a campaign trip to pursue his reelection in the crucial battleground state that he narrowly lost to Democrats in the presidential elections of 2016. He had attended the mass service before addressing his supporters in Carson City. Pastor Paul Marc Goulet of the nondenominational International Church of Las Vegas hailed the president “because you just came to church" and reportedly said, "I love my President."

