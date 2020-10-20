Last Updated:

Trump Counts Money Before Donating To Church, Netizens Say He 'looks So Uncomfortable'

US President Donald Trump has again made the headlines after an image of him counting money at church service went viral across social media platforms.

Trump

US President Donald Trump has again created a buzz after an image of him counting money at church service went viral on social media. Before the second and final presidential debate with Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden, Trump attended  International Church of Las Vegas. However, after the event, a photo of Trump cautiously counting money in his hands has taken the internet by storm. The US President then put a wad of $20 bills in the donation bucket marked “Change 4 change”.

Download Trump is reportedly known for not going to churches that often but is popular among the evangelical Christians for being pro-life and appointing Conservative judges in Supreme Court. However, he attended the recent indoor event packed with people, without the mask. Even though he made the donation, his image of counting the bills in his hands while sitting on a chair on the podium was captured by several media outlets. Take a look:

Trump ‘loves money’

Thousands of internet users quickly jumped into conclusions that Trump “loves money” or that it is the “most important thing in the world” for him. Several others even started talking about how he can never be a “true Christian”. The internet users even went as far as saying somebody else must be “missing” the money that Trump donated. Several others guessed why would Trump suddenly show interest in church with some saying he is “praying” to stay out of jail. 

The US President was in Nevada on a campaign trip to pursue his reelection in the crucial battleground state that he narrowly lost to Democrats in the presidential elections of 2016. He had attended the mass service before addressing his supporters in Carson City. Pastor Paul Marc Goulet of the nondenominational International Church of Las Vegas hailed the president “because you just came to church" and reportedly said, "I love my President."

