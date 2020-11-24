Trump Supporter Charged With 'simple Assault' After He 'deliberately Exhaled' On 2 Women

A Trump supporter from Virginia has been reportedly charged with simple assault after he 'deliberately exhaled' on two women outside of President Donald Trump’s golf course. The incident happened in Sterling, outside Trump National Golf Club and the 61-year-old Raymond Deskins has been issued a court summons. As one of the two women shot cellphone video of the incident, the clip has been circulating widely on several social media platforms.

In the clip, Deskins, who was not wearing a mask, is seen confronting the two protesters, with an inflatable inner tube bearing Trump’s face-hugging his waist. The 61-year-old can be seen in a verbal confrontation with the women who were there protesting Trump. Few seconds into the footage, one woman can be heard telling him to get away from them and back up. Another woman can also be heard yelling “get away from me!”.

READ: Donald Trump Agrees To Biden Transition But Clarifies That He's Not Conceding The Election

When the woman told Deskins, “You don’t get up in somebody’s face,” Deskins responded, “I’m not in anybody’s face”. “You are in my face and you don’t have a mask, so you need to back up,” the women replied. That is when the man can be seen exhaling forcefully, apparently in the direction of one of the women. The woman then gasped in shock, while Deskins turned around with a smirk on his face.

Trump supporter forcefully exhaling without a mask on a protester outside the Trump National Golf Club, Nov. 21, 2020 pic.twitter.com/Bq2mMH1At0 — Douglas Christian (@DougChristianDC) November 21, 2020

READ: Biden Transition Gets Govt OK After Trump Out Of Options

Deskins charged with ‘simple assault’

The state of Virginia mandates masks be worn in certain locations in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said that the charges were filed after one the women obtained citizens warrant. The LCSO, in a statement, said, “This afternoon our deputies served a warrant obtained by a citizen through a Loudoun County Magistrate. Raymond Deskins, age 61, of Sterling, VA, was charged with simple assault (misdemeanour) and released on a summons”.

Update on video circulating on social media after an incident near Trump National Golf Club. pic.twitter.com/NFnbmOnYRi — Loudoun Co. Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) November 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the United States continues to remain deeply divided in the aftermath of the November 3 presidential election. Democratic nominee Joe Biden was elected the 46th US President with 284 electoral college votes, along with vice presidential-elect Kamala Harris. Despite the fact that he has not yet conceded, Trump on Tuesday finally agreed to initiate protocols to transition to the next administration. Taking to Twitter, Trump asked the General Services Administration (GSA) to 'do what needs to be done'. Continuing in the same tweet, the US President also asserted that the 'good fight' will continue.

READ: Donald Trump Finally Relents; Says 'Do What Needs To Be Done' For Transition To Joe Biden

READ: Trump Defends Paris Accord Withdrawal, Claims It 'was Made To Kill US Economy'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.