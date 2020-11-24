US Federal Agency Recognises Biden's Victory As Trump Says 'do What Needs To Be Done'

The US General Services Administration (GSA), a federal agency that provides resources to presidents-elect for a smooth transition, has allowed the release of funds for the Biden-Harris transition. GSA Administrator Emily Murphy, in a letter to Joe Biden, defended her decision to hold the funds for the transition citing "legal challenges" mounted by US President Donald Trump.

The Trump-appointee also mentioned that her decision to hold funds was made 'independently' and not under any pressure from the White House officials.

This comes after days of mounting efforts by Trump and his loyalists to block Biden-Harris's transition, be it through lawsuits challenging vote counts or by refraining from certifying ballots at local levels. Emily Murphy faced a lot of criticism for her decision to hold resources for the Biden-Harris transition, which she is now trying to amend by formally allowing the release of funds.

Many Republican leaders have also started to acknowledge Biden's victory with Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy tweeting, "I voted for President Trump, but Joe Biden won."

'Do what needs to be done'

Trump took to Twitter to thank Emily Murphy for her loyalty to the country and said he is recommending the GSA Administrator "to do what needs to be done". Trump further added that he has also directed his administration to assist Biden and his team. However, Trump said that his legal battles would continue, indicating he still believes election fraud occurred.

I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

...fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

Earlier, Biden had described Trump's refusal to concede defeat as an "embarrassment", accusing him of insulting the American public's choice. Biden also said that the blockade in smooth transition is affecting his team's ability to coordinate with agencies to chalk out plans for the new administration regarding COVID-19 handling, adding that it could cost more lives of American citizens.

