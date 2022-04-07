Turkish Chef's 'underwater Chopping Skills' Leave Netizens Amazed; Video Goes Viral

The Internet is an emerging platform for people with different talents and unique skills. There are certain videos where we see people showcasing their unique talent and such videos are entertaining to watch as well. However, 'chopping' was made interesting here by a chef.

This was seen in a recent viral clip where a chef presents his amazing chopping skills. The video was posted by TikTok-famous celebrity chef Ozdemir Burak on his personal Instagram page. The video which has developed the interest of people, showed the chef perfectly chopping cucumber while underwater.

The clip showed the chef underwater and holding a chopping board with a cucumber kept on it. Within moments, he started chopping it into thin slices using a knife. After acing the chopping, he also held a few slices in his hand so the camera could capture it better.

However, the video posted by Burak Ozdemirwith, who is also known as CZN Burak, is a well-known chef from Turkey who has attracted many people because of his cooking techniques.

Over the years, the chef has gained 33 million followers with his videos. One can often see him play around with food and make big meal portions in various locations. His recent stunt also made many heads turn. The video has garnered about 2.8 million likes and the numbers are increasing quickly.

Netizens' reaction to the unique skills of the Chef

The video has garnered many views, while prompting people to share various comments. One user commented, "wow amazing". Another user commented, "Aquaman".

One other user commented "Underwater?", followed by an amusement emoji.

