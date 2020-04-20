Good News: Man Dressed As Superhero Delivers Groceries To Elderly Amid Lockdown In Turkey

Emerging as a 'real-life superhero', a man in Turkey has taken to streets to help old age people battle lockdown that has been imposed due to COVID-19

Good News: Man dressed as superhero delivers groceries to elderly amid lockdown in Turkey

Nationwide lockdowns and social distancing policies have saved many from contracting the COVID-19 infection. On the flip side, these rules have turned into a nightmare for the elderly who previously depended on home deliveries. However, emerging as a 'real-life superhero', a man in Turkey has taken to streets to help old age people amid pandemic. Meanwhile, the Eurasian nation has till now reported 86,306 cases of the infection. 

'Doing good is my superpower' 

According to reports, its been a few days since Burak Soylu took to streets, driving around Turkey in his fancy beetle car. Soylu, dressed in a spiderman costume, reportedly buys milk and groceries for elderly and delivers it at their footsteps. When he was asked about the reason behind the social service, he said that it was his "superpower to do good for the neighbourhood."The 'Friendly neighbourhood Spiderman' has captured the attention of netizens who are now showering him with plaudits. 

