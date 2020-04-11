The Debate
'Twilight' Fans Cannot Stop Raving About 'Bella's Lullaby' On Tik Tok; Watch Viral Video

What’s Viral

The 2008 film Twilight, that featured Bella Swan’s sentimental tune titled “Bella’s Lullaby.” Seems like fans have given the song a complete twist. Read more.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Twilight

The 2008 film Twilight, that featured Bella Swan’s sentimental tune titled “Bella’s Lullaby.” The soulful lullaby featured Bella Swan and Edward Cullen and the tune garnered praise from the audience. But seems fans have given “Bella’s Lullaby” a complete twist. As per reports, fans have been twerking to the very same love song that was once loved and adored by fans.

According to reports, TikTok user @twaimz began this trend of twerking on the lullaby. The video reportedly went on to receive nearly two million likes, and have also inspired many other users to do the same. Here’s taking a look at ‘Bella’s Lullaby’ twerking video.

 

 

Also read | Viral Videos: From Ok Boomer Girl To A Mutant Pig; Here Are Trending Videos From This Week

 

Also read | WATCH: Varun Dhawan Took Up The 'twerking' Challenge With Nora Fatehi, Here's What Happened Next

 

About Twilight

The film Twilight that released in the year 2008 was adapted from Stephenie Meyer's 2005 novel of the same name. The film featured Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke and Taylor Lautner in lead roles. The fantasy romance film revolved around a girl named Bella Swan who falls in love with a guy named Edward Cullen. She later gets to know about his secret. The film was directed by Catherine Hardwicke and as per reports, the film went on to garner praise and love from fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Twilight Saga (@twilight) on

Also read | Varun Dhawan-Nora Fatehi's Twerking Step In 'Garmi' Attracts Hilarious Comments, Memes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Twilight Saga (@twilight) on

Also read | Coach In Trouble For Letting Twerking Tour Film Video In Gym

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
