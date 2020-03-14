Viral Videos: From Ok Boomer Girl To A Mutant Pig; Here Are Trending Videos From This Week

The Internet holds a lot of significance in today's world. With the digitalisation and the internet being accessed to more people than ever, it won’t be wrong to say that ‘the whole world is online’. Now the scope of the internet has widened much more than just connecting people across the globe or listening to our favourite movie star’s songs. With social media and other messengers being used by people, it only takes a while for something to go viral. So here is the week’s recap of videos that went viral this week that you might have missed. Have a look.

Ok Boomer TikTok video

A video of a girl dancing and talking about Boomers and Bernie in the middle of the US presidential primary elections went viral. The video was made on TikTok and was taken down later due to copyright issues. Take a look at the video below.

Read | 'OK Boomer Girl', Neekolul's TikTok Video Goes Viral On Twitter. Check Out More

Italians under lockdown singing ‘hug me’

As a precautionary measure against coronavirus, the Italians have been facing a lockdown situation. A video went viral on the internet where Italians under lockdown could be seen singing songs to uplift each other’s spirits and cope up with loneliness. Watch the video below.

Italy. People locked inside turn to their windows and balconies singing so everyone feels less lonely. Here is #Naples singing "Abbracciame" (Hug me). #Coronavirus #CoronavirusUSA pic.twitter.com/DHVPvxbB8d — Ryan Meilak (@rmeilak) March 13, 2020

Mutant piglet with a human-like face

Recently a video of a man from Venezuela went viral on social media. In the video, he can be seen holding a newborn pig whose face looks like that of a newborn human baby. Watch the video below.

Un cerdo nació con una malformación que dejó perplejos a sus dueños, ya que sus ojos son similares a los ojos humanos. El hecho ocurrió en Venezuela, en el sector Quebrada Arriba en el Municipio Torres de la ciudad de Carora, del Estado Lara. https://t.co/We5ks7FBns pic.twitter.com/V8SKC00FKC — CHILE UFO (@chileufos) March 9, 2020

Read | Mutant Pig Born With 'human-like Face And Hair' Breaks Internet, Watch Video

A puppy who looks like a cat and a dog

Another video that went viral on the internet this week was that of a puppy which looks both, like a cat and a dog. Reportedly, the Vietnam-based puppy has the face of a dog and is similar to a cat featuring grey hair, pointed ears and a longer docked tail. See the pictures below.

Read | Puppy Who Looks Like Both Cat And Dog Becomes Internet Sensation

A squirrel fighting a cobra

A video of a squirrel risking its life to save its babies from a venomous cobra went viral on the internet. Reportedly, the fight between the two creatures went on for more than half an hour. Take a look at the video below.

Read | 'Couldn’t Believe Our Eyes': Mother Squirrel Battles Cobra To Protect Her Babies, Watch

Image Credits: Snippets from Republicworld.com

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.