'Take Us With You': Twitter, NASA's Mars Rover Share Witty Exchange Minutes Before Launch

A hilarious exchange between Twitter and the American space agency just before the launch of the latest Mars rover 'Perseverance' has caught the eye of netizens. The Takeoff for NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover was scheduled for 7:50 am EDT from Cape Canaveral in Florida. Just minutes before that, Twitter requested to be taken along for the ride to the Red Planet.

The 'hilarious' conversation

The official account of Twitter made a lighthearted tweet saying, “Take us with you”. Twitter tagged NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover in the tweet. To this, Perseverance very subtly responded with a tweet that said, “I'm carrying the names of nearly 11 million people, and the hopes and dreams of many more. Permission to come aboard. Let's go. #CountdownToMars”.

Read: NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Launched: Watch The Historic Liftoff Here

I'm carrying the names of nearly 11 million people, and the hopes and dreams of many more. Permission to come aboard. Let's go. #CountdownToMars — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) July 30, 2020

This subtle response from NASA garnered 4.2K likes and 598 Retweets and comments. NASA made another tweet from its account which said, "Saved you a seat, Twitter". NASA tagged Twitter in this tweet and it also shared an image of the Perseverance. NASA also used the hashtag CountdownToMars.

To this Tweet, Twitter made a very quirky reply if NASA has a window or an aisle seat. Twitter made sure they do not get a middle seat. The quirky tweet made by twitter managed to gather 1.2K likes in just minutes.

Read: NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Launched: Watch The Historic Liftoff Here

Is it a window or an aisle? We can't ride middle for that long — Twitter (@Twitter) July 30, 2020

The exchange did not end here. NASA responded to Twitter's request by saying that there is plenty of space. According to reports, Perseverance is expected to reach Mars on February 18, 2021. Twitter made a last tweet asking whether Twitter has "enough of those jokes to last seven months". The exchange has garnered thousands of likes and comments and has absolutely delighted the users.

Got enough of those jokes to last seven months? — Twitter (@Twitter) July 30, 2020

Netizens also reacted to the tweets made by Twitter and NASA. They took over to the comment section. While a few said they wanted to join in the conversation, others Retweeted the quirky responses made by NASA. People also expressed how they are so excited about the launch.

Read: National Aeronautics And Space Act Of 1958 Was Signed Into Law On This Day, Read Details

I really want to reply to this comment...

That there is no window seat on this flight... https://t.co/HQQ08LYu4Z — Rin (@Rocket0314) July 30, 2020

Can I come too? https://t.co/8cOZ0Mup8c — Alasdair Mulhern (@alasdairmulhern) July 30, 2020

Read: What Does Mars Look Like? Here Are 5 Stunning Pictures Of The Red Planet

Also Read: Cape Canaveral Weather Report For NASA Mars Launch: Is The Weather Suitable?

(Image Credits: Twitter/NASA)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.