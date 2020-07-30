Cape Canaveral Weather Report For NASA Mars Launch: Is The Weather Suitable?

NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover mission is highly important for humankind as it is reportedly the first time NASA is sending a rover for Astrobiology, a mission to find life on the Red Planet. This would even result in shining light on the new era of space exploration. The Mars Perseverance Rover which is going to be used in the latest mission to Mars is said to be one of the most advanced robots of the agency. The Rover and the Flyer are going to be launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. However, for the NASA Mars Launch to be successful, the Cape Canaveral weather would play a key role. If you are wondering about what the Florida weather is predicted to be, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Cape Canaveral weather update for NASA Mars Perseverance launch

Image ~ NASA

After 9 years, NASA is all set for its latest Mars mission on Mars but unlike the previous Mars Curiosity mission, this time it is about searching life on the Red Planet. This makes the success of the launch very important because if the launch is delayed, it would take a year or two to find a perfect Earth and Mars alignment. Many people are eagerly waiting for the launch of the rover and to see the coverage of NASA Perseverance launch Live stream from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida today i.e. July 30, 2020.

However, for the successful launch of the Mars Perseverance Rover, requires the best weather conditions. Currently, as per Weather.com, the Cape Canaveral weather is at its best and suitable enough for the launch to happen. According to the site's Cape Canaveral weather update, the city is clear with periodic clouds with a temperature of 25 degrees Celcius i.e. 77 degrees Fahrenheit. The wind is flowing at the velocity of 2 km per hour and the humidity is 92%. Precipitation in the city is at 7% making it easier for the launch to take place, as of writing this article.

Image ~ Weather.com

The historic launch is going to take place with a NASA launch Live stream coverage which would help others to watch Mars rovers live taking off from the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket. NASA TV live launch coverage begins at 7 AM EDT i.e. 4:00 AM PT or 4:30 PM IST today i.e. Thursday, July 30, 2020. The NASA Mars Perseverance Rover launch is set for 7:50 AM EDT which is 4:50 AM PT or 5:20 PM IST.

NASA Mars Launch 2020 is going on a voyage to search for traces of ancient life on the Red Planet and it is going to land on a specific spot known as the Mars' Jezero Crater which is believed to be an ancient dried lake. It would take around seven months for the NASA Rover to travel to the fourth planet in the solar system. As per the official site of NASA, the Mars Perseverance Rover will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, to search for signs of life, explore the planet's geology, and more.

Image ~ NASA

