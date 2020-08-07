'Inspiring': Twitter Hails Beirut Woman Who Played Piano In Broken House, Watch Video

The blast at the port in Beirut has taken over social media by storm. People from all over the world have been sending their best wishes for the people of Beirut. Currently, a video of a woman playing the piano in a damaged room in Beirut is going viral on the internet.

In this video, a woman is seen sitting in a damaged room with all broken furniture around. She is seen calmly playing the piano while people inspect her house. The video shows how badly her house has been damaged due to the Beirut blast. The music of the song Auld Lang Syne can be heard as it is played on the piano.

In Beirut, the explosion decimated nearly half the city.



An elderly woman's home was heavily damaged. In the middle of all the destruction, she stopped to do something most people wouldn't.



She played the piano.



Even in despair, there is beauty.pic.twitter.com/NRROIagnk8 — Goodable (@Goodable) August 5, 2020

Netizens react to Beirut's viral video

This Beirut’s viral video is gaining major attention on social media and people have been appreciating the elderly woman for her calmness and gesture. While some users hailed the elderly woman by calling her inspiring, some went on to call it heartbreaking. Take a look at how netizens react to the video.

The elderly sometimes 'get it' more than the rest of us. This is what life is about. This is what she is living for, so while she is still alive, in that moment, she chose to live despite everything around her happening to take the life out of her. ⭐️🌹🌍✨ — choosing freedom (@CanAlwaysChoose) August 5, 2020

Music. Maybe our greatest invention — Obbie705 (@acrazedhorse) August 6, 2020

Simply heartbreaking. 💔💔 — Pam (@Pam81728318) August 5, 2020

She's playing Auld Lang Syne 😭😭😭😭



"Should auld acquaintance be forgot

And never brought to mind?" — Adele McAlear (@AdeleMcAlear) August 5, 2020

Blasts in Beirut, Lebanon

A colossal explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut on August 4, killing over 100 and injuring over four thousand people. An investigation to find the exact trigger of the explosion is underway, however, officials are blaming tons of ammonium nitrate stored inside the safe house for the destruction. Recently, country’s Prime minister Hassan Diab revealed that the dangerous warehouse, which exploded, stored 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate for the past 6 years.

However, he said that he would not like to ‘pre-empt the investigation.’ Calling it a catastrophe, he demanded the strictest punishment for those responsible. President Michel Aoun also condemned the “unacceptable” storage of the dangerous material, declaring a three day mourning period in the country. In addition, he has also announced a release of 100 billion Lira of emergency funds to tackle the devastation. In the aftermath of the explosion, Country’s Defense Council has said that those responsible would be facing maximum punishment.

Not only common people, but world leaders took to social media to offer condolences to those affected. They also offered material help. The list was joined by the Dubai’s iconic building Burj Khalifa whose twitter handle posted a photograph of the skyscraper lit in solidarity. The photograph showed the building lit up showcasing the flag of Lebanon. In the caption, which was written both in Arabic and English, the handle wrote that building had lit up in “solidarity with brothers and sisters” in Lebanon.

