Twitter Users Hail Frontline Workers After Photo Of Doctor's Wrinkled Hands Goes Viral

On Friday, IAS officer Awanish Sharan took to his Twitter to share a picture of a doctor's wrinkled hand. Sharing the photo, he wrote: "This is the hand of a doctor after removing his medical precautionary suit and gloves after 10 hours of duty." (sic) In the social media post, the IAS officer also addressed doctors as the frontline heroes and expressed gratitude towards the efforts put by the medical staff in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Here's the viral tweet.

This is the hand of a doctor after removing his medical precautionary suit and gloves after 10 hours of duty.

Salute to the frontline heroes.👍🙏 pic.twitter.com/uuEzGZkWJx — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 19, 2020

Moments after the tweet, the image went viral on social media. Many social media users heaped praise at frontline workers. Twitterverse called doctors as a godsend angel and expressed gratitude towards them. Here's how social media users reacted to the viral tweet.

Salute to #angels who in the front line of #COVID19 fight! — ☀️Neda M. Partisan 🥷 (@MariehAria) June 19, 2020

Salute to frontline warriors. — Punit Daga, IRS (@PunitDaga15) June 19, 2020

Salute the doctors. Great work they are doing. — DrDD (@DrDurgadoss) June 19, 2020

Salute all corana warriors 🙏🙏 — Prashant (@PrashantM95) June 19, 2020

The viral tweet also had comments from many healthcare workers, who shared their plight and thanked the IAS officer for noticing their efforts. Here are some heart-warming comments from healthcare workers. Check them out.

That was mine wearing two gloves just for 2hours. Went in covid19 ward to do maintenance work. pic.twitter.com/OoUAdJb6qW — Sanjeev Kumar🇮🇳 (@008Sanjeev) June 19, 2020

Thank you Sir for your acknowledgement 🙏...Bcz ppl don't acknowledge the efforts and pain of doctors now a days.... — Dr. Roopam Panda (@RPanda5) June 19, 2020

My dad is also Doctor.. It is very much difficult to wear dese precautionary suits n all.. I mean aam bnde ko saans hi na aaye.. U ppl r doing very well.. Commendable👏.. Hayee mask k karn face pe inflammation.. rashes n all.. uff..🙏🙏... — PbX1 JAMMIE..💪🔥 (@Inderjeetk4) June 20, 2020

