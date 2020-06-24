Last Updated:

Twitter Users Hail Frontline Workers After Photo Of Doctor's Wrinkled Hands Goes Viral

Twitter users heaped praises at frontline workers after a picture of a doctor's wrinkled hand posted online went viral. Here's what Twitterverse said. Know here

Written By
Nikhil Pandey
Twitter

On Friday, IAS officer Awanish Sharan took to his Twitter to share a picture of a doctor's wrinkled hand. Sharing the photo, he wrote: "This is the hand of a doctor after removing his medical precautionary suit and gloves after 10 hours of duty." (sic) In the social media post, the IAS officer also addressed doctors as the frontline heroes and expressed gratitude towards the efforts put by the medical staff in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Here's the viral tweet. 

Check out the viral tweet: 

Moments after the tweet, the image went viral on social media. Many social media users heaped praise at frontline workers. Twitterverse called doctors as a godsend angel and expressed gratitude towards them. Here's how social media users reacted to the viral tweet. 

Twitterverse reaction on the viral tweet: 

The viral tweet also had comments from many healthcare workers, who shared their plight and thanked the IAS officer for noticing their efforts. Here are some heart-warming comments from healthcare workers. Check them out. 

 

 

