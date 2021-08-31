Two Dogs Sounding Like Fire Truck Have Netizens Calling Them 'Goodest Bois', Watch Video

Every now and then, people come across videos of dogs on social media that showcase their fun antics. Some videos show the adorable acts of these dogs while others showcase their hilarious antics. In a similar fashion, a new video has surfaced on the internet that shows two dogs making a sound that grabbed netizens' attention on Reddit.

Two dogs making a sound

The video has been posted on Reddit alongside the caption, "My 2 dogs pretend to be fire trucks". In the video, a room is shown and soon a dog walks into it. The dog stops in the middle of the room and starts making a sound. Within some moments, another dog can be seen in the video, who makes a similar sound of a fire truck. After some moments, a person tries to calm down the dog. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Reddit, the video has garnered 98 per cent of upvotes and several reactions. Netizens are amused by the activity of the two dogs expressed their views in the comments section. One user commented, "Pretty sure that's exactly what's going on in their head, too...". Another user commented, "There are 2 fire engines in my house". Another individual commented, "Hahaha that's exactly what I was thinking, especially with the second who kept stopping and starting like, "I don't really wanna be doing this." Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: Reddit.com