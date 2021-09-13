Two Wild Bears Play Football In Odisha's Nabrangpur District, Crowd Cheers Them Up | WATCH

An interesting video of wild bears playing football has surfaced on social media. First shared by a Twitter user named Suffian, the snippet shows two bears playing with a football, while the audience in the background cheers them up. The incident happened in Odisha's Nabrangpur district, Sukigaon area.

Sharing the video on the microblogging platform, the user explained that the two bears visible in the video are "mother and kid". He captioned the video as, "Wild bear (mother and kid) playing football in Odisha's Nabrangpur district's Sukigaon area. Looking back, it was a pleasure to behold for many". The caption truly defines the video, as looking at wild bears playing like humans is a pleasurable sight.

Two wild bears play football, audience amused

In the one-minute video, it is seen that a group of local boys enjoying the play from a distance of around 100 meters. In the video, the mama bear runs at the ball, and the cub follows the mother, the mama bear not only kicks the ball but displays some amazing skills. She is seen throwing the football in the air and then throwing it again on the ground. The mother was also seen passing the football to the cub and trying to catch it. In the last part of the video, it is seen that the crowd of youngsters cheered the bears as they playfully took the football with them back to the woods.

As per media reports, the incident happened at Sukhigaon, where some kids were playing with a football at a village playground when suddenly the two bears appeared. Panicked, the boys fled, leaving their ball and later recording the incident. The scene provided a lot of amusement for the boys and the bears were also engrossed in playing with the ball.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@iamsuffian