Two-year-old’s Reaction On Seeing Ocean For The First Time Is Priceless; Watch

It's always exciting to watch videos of children expressing sheer joy to their parents. It instantly becomes charming and endearing as we all can relate to it. One such video has surfaced on the Internet where a two-year-old boy enjoying the ocean waves with his father has left the netizen with a smile.

Two-year-old sees waves for the first time

The footage was published on Twitter by a user named GoodNewsCorrespondent. It begins with the toddler joyfully describing his feelings upon seeing the ocean. “2-year-old reacts to seeing the water for the first time,” according to words displayed on the tweet. Despite the fact that the location or date of the video's capture is unknown, the footage is winning hearts left, right, and centre.

This boy is blown away by seeing the ocean and the ocean waves for the first time. Innocence! 😊 🌊 pic.twitter.com/xPvLppEEUO — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) July 9, 2021

The video has received over 8,000 views and counting with a great deal of feedback. People look to be astonished in the comment section.

So adorable! This is what Pure joy, pure astonishment looks like — Alka Singh (@missmetanoia6) July 9, 2021

This is me every time I go to the beach. It is my happy face. 🤙🌊🏖️ — GeauxGirlLSU (@GeauxGirl_LSU) July 10, 2021

Another viral video of two-year-old

In a previous video, which was trending a few months ago, the cuteness of a child speaking words while learning them has now become a cause of conversation. The video, which was first published on TikTok, is now being shared across various social media platforms, particularly Twitter. It has also gone viral on the internet.

The video starts with a mother carrying a child saying, "You people gave us a bunch of stuff to say, we're going to do our best." The game of pronouncing the words begins in a matter of seconds. While she accurately repeats some of the words, her pronunciation of others is adorable.

wen u talk to children like humans >>>>> pic.twitter.com/piFyw49svk — 444 (@RicaPenWrites_) April 21, 2021

The video has received over 4.3 million views and has inspired a slew of responses. People had a variety of opinions, from praising the kid's attractiveness to expressing how amused they were by the video. Her learning abilities were highly praised by many.

