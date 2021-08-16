UK: 100-year-old Widower Receives 700 Birthday Cards From Strangers, More Cards On The Way

Birthdays are special for everyone and this time, some strangers will make the day special for an elderly man. A widowed RAF veteran who will soon be turning 101, has received more than 700 birthday cards, reported Metro.co.uk . The 700 birthday cards have been sent to him by strangers aftercare home staff appealed to people to make his day special. Two hundred more cards were on the way, which would mean that Jack Annall will receive more than 1000 birthday cards from people.

Birthday cards from strangers

Jack Annall is a 100-year-old widower and his daughter will not be able to visit him on his birthday as she was in Australia and cannot travel due to COVID-19 restrictions. As he had to spend the birthday alone, his care home manager Vicky Gudgin appealed to people to send him birthday greeting cards at the care home in Halifax, West Yorkshire. She was surprised by the response of the people as they have already received more than 700 letters.

Gudgin told Metro.co.UK that Jack Annall was feeling a little low about not being able to see his daughter. She thought that she should do something to make him feel good. She asked colleagues and residents at other homes to send cards. Her appeal got good response after it was posted on social media and hundreds of cards started coming from all over the world. As per the report, Annall's birthday is on August 19 and he might get a visit from the air force, local mayor and enjoy a brass band concert. Gudgin thought that they would get 101 cards but they have already got more than 700 cards and 200 are on the way from ex-servicemen and a local group.

In a similar heartwarming gesture, a girl has made the birthday of her lonely neighbour a special one. On her neighbour's special day, Danya baked the cake and took it over to him. The incident was shared by a Chicago-based food blogger Genie on her Instagram account along with the picture of Danya and the cake baked by her. In the caption, Genie narrated the story of how her daughter came up with the idea of surprising their neighbour who lived alone. The thoughtful gesture of the girl has won the hearts of netizens who appreciated her for the kind act in the comments section.

IMAGE: Unsplash/RepresentativeImage

