A bachelor in the United Kingdom in order to find himself a wife has set up a website called ‘Findmalikawife.com’. The UK-based bachelor has even put on huge billboards in Birmingham in the hope of finding a wife. The 29-year-old man named Mohammad Malik has put up a picture of himself on several advertising billboards across Birmingham.

The picture of the huge billboard has emerged on social media. A Twitter user who goes by the name @DeanRed123 has posted the picture of the huge billboard alongside the caption, 'Spotted in Birmingham - this absolute legend has taken out billboards and set up a website to find a wife, this is like the final level of internet dating.' In the billboard, the 29-year-old entrepreneur can be happily posing as he has jokingly mentioned, “Save me from an arranged marriage” along with the link to his website. Mohammad Malik, a 29-year-old Muslim who works as an innovation consultant and entrepreneur, also features on billboards on Golden Hillock Road and Hockley Circus, reported BirminghamLive.

spotted in birmingham - this absolute legend has taken out billboards and set up a website to find a wife, this is like the final level of internet dating pic.twitter.com/d67vHFCA25 — new year same dean (@DeanRed123) January 2, 2022

Mohammad Malik trying to find himself a wife

Even though Malik is from London, however, he considers Birmingham his “second home” due to food spots, bustling Alum Rock and mosques. Mohammad Malik told BirminghamLive that he is not opposed to an arranged marriage, however, he wants to find someone on his own first. He added that the traditional methods like "rishta aunties" for finding the girl did not work for him and he decided to have the billboards in the city.

He revealed that he has been receiving responses to his wife searching advertisements. On his website, he mentioned, “I just haven't found the right girl yet. It's tough out there. I had to get a billboard to get seen!” He added that his ideal partner would be a “Muslim woman in her 20s, who's striving to better her deen.” He further stated that he is open to any ethnicity, however, he has got a loud Punjabi family, “so you'd need to keep with the bants.”

Image: Twitter/@DeanRed123