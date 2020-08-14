UK Holds World's First 'socially Distanced Concert' Amid COVID-19; See Pictures

Amid the ongoing pandemic, not only masks but also social distancing has also become a norm. Following the same, the world’s first socially distanced concert was held in the UK where musician Sam Fender entertained the audience with his famous tracks. Photographs of the concert, which are now doing rounds of the internet, show people sitting in fenced off separate areas.

The concert which saw Fender performing in his home town garnered an audience of 2,500 people, who visited in groups and collective. While cheering Fender's at the New Castle’s Gosforth park, they all stood or sat in their separate platforms. Not only was social distancing followed, but proper care was taken that people sanitised their hands and wore masks properly.

'Thank You people'

Meanwhile,the 26 year old musician who performed various tracks from his debut album Hypersonic Missiles, took to social media to thank all the people who attended his concert. 'Thank You, people' he wrote as he announced that his concert was completely sold out.

omg the UK’s first socially distanced concert happened tonight.. 👀 this is really the new reality for a while pic.twitter.com/iK09YSsKuO — katie (@goIdenraindrops) August 11, 2020

Everyone arriving at the venue has a safe experience from ticket collection to Arena entry! 🚀 #VMUnityArena pic.twitter.com/GBjeiXmW2j — Virgin Money Unity Arena (@VMUnityArena) August 13, 2020

The UK’s first socially distanced concert is happening now in Newcastle.



Attendees have their own private viewing area with 6-feet of space between them.



A whole new world...pic.twitter.com/JD8UNGXJdF — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 12, 2020

The UK's first socially distanced gig happened in Newcastle last night.



500 separate raised metal platforms, each accommodating up to five people from the same family/household. Hand sanitizer station and mini fridge included. Singing allowed too! pic.twitter.com/49pp1EnVFj — Ian Dempsey (@IanDempsey) August 12, 2020

Sam Fender in Newcastle tonight. It all looks very strange but fair play to the organisers for finding a way to get live music out there again. pic.twitter.com/cofezOiLyp — Sarah (@StageySarah) August 11, 2020

This comes as nearly 292 people tested positive for the coronavirus at a sandwich factory in Northampton, around 60 miles away from London. Greencore, one of the major sandwich manufacturers in the world, said the employees are currently self-isolating. In a statement, the company said that following a COVID-19 outbreak in the Northampton area, it decided to test all the workers in the factory. According to the latest tally by John Hopkins University, the county has reported a total of 3,15,600 positive cases and 46,791 deaths till now.

