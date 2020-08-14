US, UK, Canada Opens Airways For Indian Travellers Under 'Air Bubble Agreement': DGCA

In a significant development in the resumption of the international air travel, the Director-General of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced that Indians holding any type of valid visa can travel to the US, Canada, UAE and the UK under the bilateral 'Air Bubbles' agreement with these countries.

"Under bubble agreement any Indian holding any kind of valid visa can travel to Canada, UK, US and UAE," said DGCA India in a statement. The Maldives has also agreed to create an air bubble with India to facilitate the movement of people between the two countries.

Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said in July that an air bubble arrangement was being established with France on an experimental basis, besides apprising about the ongoing negotiations with Germany.

Speaking about the resumption of international travel, Puri had said in a press conference that bilateral air bubbles are the only way to go forward until the international normalises.

"Bilateral air bubbles is the way forward to establish international flight connectivity. These will be present until international aviation becomes normal. Many countries still have travel restrictions. We will operate in air bubbles," said Hardeep Puri.

He has recently stated that talks are underway with other countries to establish more air bubbles. India has, however, not opened up incoming entry for all types of visa holders. The country at present is allowing only those holding essential visa approved by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to enter the country.

What is a bilateral air bubble?

A bilateral air bubble is when specific countries mutually decide to open the travel corridor between them, based on understanding and partnership. Given the current Coronavius situation in the country, a bilateral air bubble is signed between two nations who agree to allow inbound and outbound flights between their countries.

This sort of agreement helps a host country acknowledge that they are well aware of the pandemic situation of the other country, and would still want to go forward and allow their passengers to travel to their nation. This mutual understanding is important to ease air travel restrictions for incoming passengers, who have to follow a select protocol keeping in mind the pandemic situation of the host country.