UK: Lottery Ticket Holder Wins £109.9 Million Jackpot In EuroMillions Draw

A ticket holder in the United Kingdom has won Friday's EuroMillions jackpot of £109.9 million (over ₹1100 crores). Camelot has urged ticket holders to check their tickets to see if they have won the jackpot, Metro reported. A single UK player has matched all five Euromillions numbers and two lucky star numbers to claim the prize.

According to the National Lottery UK, the winning numbers in Friday's lottery were 03, 25, 38, 43, 49 while the winning lucky star numbers were 03 and 07. Andy Carter, senior winners adviser at The National Lottery called it an "amazing night" for the single UK ticket holder who has won a whopping £109.9 million in the EuroMillions Jackpot, as per the Metro report. Andy Carter called on the ticket holders to check their tickets to know if they have won the huge amount in the lottery. The National Lottery has called the jackpot "Dream Come True Money." As per the news report, a lottery ticket-holder in France won £184 million in the jackpot in October 2021.

£1 million National lottery ticket unclaimed

Meanwhile, a £1 million (₹10,10,49,381.30) National lottery ticket remains unclaimed in the East Midlands in the United Kingdom, Nottingham Post reported. The EuroMillions winner has won the huge amount in the draw on Friday, 21 January, but the person has not claimed the prize amount. Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners adviser at The National Lottery insisted that they were "desperate" to identify the ticket holder who has won a huge sum and they want to give the person the prize amount. Carter urged everyone who has bought the ticket to check their ticket to see whether they have won the huge sum. The winning ticket has been purchased in the Hinckley and Bosworth District in Leicestershire. Reportedly, the ticket holder can claim the prize until Wednesday, July 20, 2022. As per the news report, if the person does not claim the prize within the deadline, the amount will help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Image: Unsplash/Representative