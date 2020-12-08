UK Man Accidentally Orders Inflatable Grinch Taller Than His House, Becomes An Attraction

In a bid to prepare for the Christmas season and surprise his daughter, a 49-year-old man from the United Kingdom, named Ray Liddell ordered an inflatable Grinch. However, it turned out that the size of the Grinch that he ordered was twice as tall as a giraffe. According to the reports by the Metro UK, the £500 giant Grinch was way more taller than his house.

All about the giant Grinch

Completely focussing on a way to surprise his daughter Jasmine, at first, he did not realise the size. Even when he did, he decided to put it up anyway. It turned out that the giant Grinch did not just surprise his daughter but many onlookers and his neighbours. Soon, his house turned out to be an attraction as people from the surroundings flock to see the giant Grinch, which has been installed outside his house in Hartlepool, County Durham.

According to the reports by Metro UK, Liddell said that it is bringing in positivity for him as people from all over the surroundings are coming to get clicked with the Grinch. Also, he revealed that the popularity of Grinch has increased exponentially as there was a queue on Sunday morning. Keeping in mind the restrictions due to coronavirus, Liddell made sure that everyone practiced social distancing. As per the reports by Metro UK, there were over 5,000 people who came to visit the Grinch that day. Speaking about his daughter's reaction, Liddell said that the young girl was shouting like crazy.

(Image Credits: AP)

