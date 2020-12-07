Christmas She Wrote Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In The Christmas Themed Film

Christmas she wrote is a Hallmark movie set around the holiday season. The plot of the film revolves around the time when Kayleigh, a romance writer, has her column cancelled right before Christmas and she heads home to reconnect with her family. Kayleigh’s holiday plans change when Tripp, the new editor in chief shows up in her hometown to try to get her to come back to the paper. Read on to know more about the cast of Christmas She Wrote.

Also Read | 'The Real Housewives Of Atlanta': Why Did Drew Sidora Join The Cast Now?

Christmas she wrote cast

Danica McKellar

Danica McKellar plays the lead role of Kayleigh. She is an American actor, mathematics writer, and education advocate. Danica played Winnie Cooper in the television series The Wonder Years, and since 2010 has voiced Miss Martian in the animated superhero series Young Justice. McKellar was also cast in the Netflix original series Project Mc2. Along with acting, McKellar later wrote six non-fiction books, all dealing with mathematics including Math Doesn't Suck, Kiss My Math, and Hot X: Algebra. Her famous films include The Fiddling Horse, 21 and a wake-up, The year that trembled and Where Hope Grows.

Also Read | 'Start Up' Cast Bids Adieu To The Show, Thanks Viewers For Their Love

Dylan Neal

Christmas She Wrote cast includes Dylan Neal, playing the character of Tripp. The American-Canadian actor is known for his portrayal of the character Dylan Shaw on the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, Doug Witter on Dawson's Creek, and Detective Mike Celluci in the supernatural series Blood Ties. He also played Aaron Jacobs on Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. His famous films include Fifty Shades of Grey, 40 days and 40 nights, The Traveler and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.

Also Read | Mahershala Ali, Ezra Miller And More Joins 'Invincible' Voice Cast At Prime Video

Serge Houde

The cast of Christmas she wrote includes Serge Houde, who is best known for his role in Jon Cassar's Emmy-nominated mini-series The Kennedys playing the notorious Chicago mafia boss Sam Giancana. The actor has worked in over 160 films and television projects. His famous work includes Somewhere between, a series of unfortunate events, on the farm and Supernatural.

April Telek

April Telek is a Canadian actor and has won the coveted Women In Film and Television Award of Artistic Merit at the Vancouver International Film Festival 2010 for her portrayal of Jana in Amazon Falls. She received a Leo Award nomination for Best Guest Performance by a Female in a Dramatic Series for her role as Donna Williams in the TV series Rogue. Her famous work includes Walking Tall, White Nose, Replicant and Camouflage.

Also Read | Here Is All You Need To Know About The 'Nanny McPhee' Cast List And Their Characters

Beverley Breuer

Beverley Breuer is a Canadian actor who has worked in television and film. She is best known for her work on 2003's Scary Movie 3 and 2006's Scary Movie 4. She also played the character of Sister Woodhouse on The CW series Riverdale. Her famous works include Arrow, The Dead Zone, Twelve Mile Road and Firewall.

Image Credits: Sebochnak Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.