UK Tories Slammed In Poem About Child Hunger & Poverty For Refusing Free Meals To Kids

A poem about UK MPs' refusal to extend the free school meal has earned laurels on the internet after Brits called the seventeen line composition as a “Poetic perfection.” Titled as ‘Conservative Party HQ Lunchtime Menu’, the poem was shared by UK’s 'Banksy of poetry' Brian Bilston on his official Twitter handle with a hashtag #endchildfoodpoverty. Since shared, the post garnered over 4.9k likes and is now being widely shared across social media.

“Half-baked notions, idling on a soft bed of privilege, served with a thick faux pax sauce,” read the contents of Bilston’s poem.“Kids in blankets, deep-famished, with a deprivation of vegetables and a relish reduction,” it continues, terming the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson as ‘Eton Mess”. The poem comes after last week’s UK parliamentary vote cast against English professional footballer Marcus Rashford’s campaign to extend free school meals (FSM) in the UK amid the pandemic to prevent kids from going hungry. However, Tory MPs refused to support the cause, taking a U-turn on the campaign instead.

This is called ‘Conservative Party HQ Lunchtime Menu’.

#endchildfoodpoverty pic.twitter.com/dxgiTDfxsX — Brian Bilston (@brian_bilston) October 23, 2020

“At one school in Mansfield 75 percent of kids have a social worker, 25 percent of parents are illiterate. Their estate is the centre of the area’s crime. One kid lives in a crack den, another in a brothel. These are the kids that most need our help, extending FSM doesn’t reach these kids.” A Tory MP tweeted, defending the refusal of meals to kids. Meanwhile, in a shocking Tweet, Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, hailed the refusal of support, saying, “I know in my constituency that, as tiny a minority as it might be, food parcels are sold or traded for drugs.” Tory MP for Eastleigh, Hampshire, said in a statement that £9bn was invested via universal credit as hardship fund.

Netizens hail the poet

“I didn't know whether to laugh or cry at this; it's so on the mark,” a commenter wrote about the poem. “Exactly my reaction, Pat. I suppose it fits the description of satire using humour (in this case based on superb use of language) to draw attention to matters which need to be publicly criticised. I feel awkward laughing, but it's for a greater good. Thank you, Brian,” another appreciated. “Sharply observed, as ever. It’s as though we were living in Victorian times; sanctimonious Tory MPs, faces either pinched by meanness or too well fed & self-satisfied,” one other said.

A child will make two dishes at an entertainment for friends; and when the family dines alone, the fore or hind quarter will make a reasonable dish, and seasoned with a little pepper or salt will be very good boiled on the fourth day, especially in winter ~ Jonathan Swift (1729) pic.twitter.com/Bsf1LS0GOa — Saffron Swansborough (@CyberSaffron) October 24, 2020

Just when I think you can’t get any better! This is perfick! I think I understand why you may not be made Poet Laureate or get your knighthood under the current administration but if you bide your time...!!! ❤️❤️😊😊 — Hector&Hugo von Oscar💖Strivs-Miller *Stay @ Home* (@StrivsMiller) October 24, 2020

I fancy a “Carpaccio of Rees-Mogg” 😋 — Paul Birch (@Pyro_Pinback) October 24, 2020

On the money again Brian. You are just too clever, the descriptions sum up the mood. I expect to see it on gilt edged card, stood up on a mahogany serving table very soon! — Julie S (@feistygirl50) October 23, 2020

I bet it took you hours to think that one up I can see why you didn't do the oppositions one as you would be into next year before you could come up with something tangible — mlchael collins (@tex1940) October 26, 2020

Aaaarghh! Once seen, that smirk is never unseen. — Brian Bilston (@brian_bilston) October 24, 2020

Poetic genius, Brian. Thank you for helping to brighten up a grey, blowy and potentially very rainy Saturday morning here in Tier 3 Salford (but of course us Northerners are tough as nails - we don't shed any tiers). Have a great weekend, sir — graeme wright DipWSET (@graeme_56) October 24, 2020

