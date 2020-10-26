Last Updated:

UK Tories Slammed In Poem About Child Hunger & Poverty For Refusing Free Meals To Kids

“Kids in blankets, deep-famished, with a deprivation of vegetables and a relish reduction," content of the poem read, denouncing Tories U-turn on the campaign.

Zaini Majeed
Tories

A poem about UK MPs' refusal to extend the free school meal has earned laurels on the internet after Brits called the seventeen line composition as a “Poetic perfection.” Titled as ‘Conservative Party HQ Lunchtime Menu’, the poem was shared by UK’s 'Banksy of poetry' Brian Bilston on his official Twitter handle with a hashtag #endchildfoodpoverty. Since shared, the post garnered over 4.9k likes and is now being widely shared across social media. 

“Half-baked notions, idling on a soft bed of privilege, served with a thick faux pax sauce,” read the contents of Bilston’s poem.“Kids in blankets, deep-famished, with a deprivation of vegetables and a relish reduction,” it continues, terming the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson as ‘Eton Mess”. The poem comes after last week’s UK parliamentary vote cast against English professional footballer Marcus Rashford’s campaign to extend free school meals (FSM) in the UK amid the pandemic to prevent kids from going hungry. However, Tory MPs refused to support the cause, taking a U-turn on the campaign instead. 

“At one school in Mansfield 75 percent of kids have a social worker, 25 percent of parents are illiterate. Their estate is the centre of the area’s crime. One kid lives in a crack den, another in a brothel. These are the kids that most need our help, extending FSM doesn’t reach these kids.” A Tory MP tweeted, defending the refusal of meals to kids. Meanwhile, in a shocking Tweet, Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, hailed the refusal of support, saying, “I know in my constituency that, as tiny a minority as it might be, food parcels are sold or traded for drugs.” Tory MP for Eastleigh, Hampshire, said in a statement that £9bn was invested via universal credit as hardship fund. 

Netizens hail the poet

“I didn't know whether to laugh or cry at this; it's so on the mark,” a commenter wrote about the poem. “Exactly my reaction, Pat.  I suppose it fits the description of satire using humour (in this case based on superb use of language)  to draw attention to matters which need to be publicly criticised.  I feel awkward laughing, but it's for a greater good. Thank you, Brian,” another appreciated. “Sharply observed, as ever. It’s as though we were living in Victorian times; sanctimonious Tory MPs, faces either pinched by meanness or too well fed & self-satisfied,” one other said. 

