UK Security Forces Detain 7 Stowaways Planning To 'hijack' An Oil Tanker Off Isle Of Wight

UK Defence Ministry on Sunday, October 25 announced that it had detained seven men for allegedly trying to hijack an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight in southern England. As per reports, the Liberian registered oil tanker in question is named Nave Andromeda and had already reported the presence of stowaways on board and was scheduled to dock in Southampton.

All crew members safe and the tanker is secure

As per the UK Defence Ministry, the tanker has been secured and all 22 crew are safe and doing well. UK authorities are reported to have deployed Armed Forces personnel on the ship who then managed to secure the tanker and detain seven hijackers.

The oil tanker is reported to have left Lagos on October 6 and it is believed that the shipping company was aware of the seven stowaways onboard. The stowaways were discovered by the crew and upon being confronted turned violent. As per reports, the oil tanker crew attempted to lock the stowaways in cabins. Before Armed Personnel were ordered to board the ship, helicopters from Lee-on-Solent and Lydd had already been dispatched in an effort to keep an eye on the situation.

Meanwhile, a Russian oil tanker was also met with trouble when it suffered an explosion in the Sea of Azov. A rescue mission was launched on Saturday, October 24. About 10 crew members of the ship have been rescued but three crew members still remain missing. The explosion had caused the taker to tilt and efforts were being made to stabilise the vessel.

