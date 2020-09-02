Ukraine: Woman takes a walk on Aircraft's wings to get 'some air'

In a shocking incident, a woman got on the aircraft’s wings apparently because she was feeling “too hot”. The incident took place on Ukraine airport when the mother of two started feeling discomfort post plane’s landing. However, taking matters in her own hand, escaped the plane to take a walk on the aircraft’s wings.

According to international media reports, the anonymous woman was returning from a vacation in Turkey with her kids. However, while deboarding the flight in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, she reportedly felt “too hot.” She then opened the emergency exit of the Boeing 737-86N and got out on the wings to get some “fresh air.”

A one-minute-long video clip, which is now doing rounds of social media, shows the woman clad in a white Tshirt and light pink trousers walking casually on the wing of the flight. As the video progresses, she could be seen completing her walk before getting inside.

The Ukrainian local media citing an eyewitness to the incident reported that the woman took a walk on the wings of the aircraft after almost all had deboarded the plane. The eye witness also added that her children were shocked to their mother walking on the wings.

'Passenger blacklisted'

"A passenger of flight PS6212 Antalya-Kyiv illegally opened the emergency exit of the plane after it stopped near gate 11 of terminal D and went on to its wing. The passenger was blacklisted for gross violation of aviation safety rules and behaviour onboard, " Ukrainian Airlines confirmed in a statement.

In the aftermath of the incident, police and Ambulance were called by the pilot. In addition, she has been also been barred frm flying on the Ukrainian airlines. When the woman was questioned by the cops, she was unable to explain the reason behind her shocking behaviour. Interestingly, tests showed that she was not drunk or on drugs.

