Gujarat's Seaplane Service To Begin On Oct 31; Ticket Price For Ahmedabad-Kevadia Out 

The Gujarat state government has announced that the seaplane service to provide air connectivity from Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia is scheduled to start from October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A high-level meeting was organized on Saturday in Gandhinagar to review the progress of the water aerodrome operation in Gujarat.

'The kind of service is first ever in the country'

An official release said that Gujarat government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), and Airports Authority of India on July 22 to start the “first-ever seaplane services in Gujarat to provide seamless and affordable air connectivity from Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad to the Statue of Unity, Kevadia. The kind of service is first ever in the country."

A high-level meeting was organized today at New Sachivalaya, Gandhinagar to review the progress of the water aerodrome operation in Gujarat. Ticket price would be around of Rs.4,800/- per person. The inaugural flight will likely happen on 31st October: Govt of Gujarat pic.twitter.com/qYqjG6SP6u — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

The service will be operated by Spicejet Airline from Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmadabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia, the release said. The release said that inaugural flight "is likely to happen" on October 31 and there will be per day four flights a day (four arrival and four departures).

'The route will save time & boost tourism'

The Ticket price would be around Rs 4,800 per person, it said. The release the scheme is being implemented by the terms and conditions of a tripartite agreement between the state government, MoCA, and Airports Authority of India. According to media reports, the service may be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the PM is likely to be visiting Gujarat around that time to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

PM Modi had taken a seaplane flight from Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad to Dharoi in December 2017, ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls that year. Sabarmati and Sardar Sarovar -- Statue of Unity route are included in the 16 seaplane routes identified in the country and hydrographic surveys of this route have been completed, an official release had said in July.

Earlier today, I travelled on a sea plane from Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati River to Dharoi Dam, taking off and landing on water. This experience was unique. It adds strength to our resolve to harness waterways for India’s progress. pic.twitter.com/mkosy9OteJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

"Mansukh Mandaviya (Minister of Shipping) opined that Sabarmati and Narmada River- Statue of Unity seaplane route will save time and boost tourism as it provides a bird's eye view of Narmada Valley and Statue of Unity," said the PIB release.

(With agency inputs)