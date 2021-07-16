Ukrainian Woman Termed As 'Rapunzel' As She Grows Her Hair Out For 30 Years

A woman from Ukraine having about 2-metres long natural hair has gained popularity on social media. When left open, the ends of her hair touch her feet. The 35-year-old Alena Kravchenko from Odessa has been growing her hair since she was just five. Due to the long tresses, she has been nicknamed 'Rapunzel' by netizens.

Ukrainian woman long hair

Resident of Ukraine, Alena decided never to cut her hair upon being told by her mother that all women should grow their hair long and keep them that way. According to a report by Daily Mail, Alena trims the just ends of her hair only once every six months to keep it healthy and maintain the length. The length of her hair allows her to wash it just once a week. She uses hair masks and head messages to keep her hair healthy and shiny. She combs her hair twice a day to control the frizz caused by the length. Kravchenko never combs her hair whilst wet to prevent breakages and does not use heat to dry it, according to Daily Mail. There are challenges to the long length of the hair too as she sometimes ends up stepping on them.

Alena Kravchenko admitted that wherever she goes, her long hair makes her the centre of attention. She revealed that she turns heads in public as people ask to touch her hair and take pictures with her. Kravchenko showcases her long hair on social media where she has gained more than 70,000 followers. She keeps sharing pictures of her long hair on her Instagram account. In one of the picture on Instagram, Kravchenko is seen dressed as princess. The picture has more than 1700 likes and several reactions from netizens.

Meanwhile, a video of a girl who converted her long brown hair into a dress has gone viral on social media. The video was posted on Instagram by a page named @hepgul5. The girl in the video completed her look with a hat, sunglasses, and blue heeled sandals. Netizens, stunned by the creative dressing idea of the girl shared their reactions in the comments section.

IMAGE: alona__kravchenko/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.